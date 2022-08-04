여러분 반갑습니다. 이번 강의에서는 에너지, 금융, 부동산, 설계, 공학, 환경 분야에서 새로운 사업을 시작하는 것을 배우고, 동시에 전 세계적으로 환경과 인체 건강에 긍정적인 영향을 줄 방법에 대한 도움을 받을 수 있습니다.
신재생 에너지와 녹색기업가 정신Duke University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
11 minutes to complete
수강생 여러분 환영합니다.
11 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading
6 hours to complete
영감이 되는 것 — 3가지의 힘: 기업가 정신 + 그린빌딩 + 재생 에너지
6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
6 hours to complete
비즈니스에 뛰어들기 — 실제 기회. 실제 도전.
6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
6 hours to complete
발사 — 아이디어를 비즈니스에서 실행으로 옮기기
6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
18 minutes to complete
마무리
18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
