About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
Korean

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
11 minutes to complete

수강생 여러분 환영합니다.

11 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading
6 hours to complete

영감이 되는 것 — 3가지의 힘: 기업가 정신 + 그린빌딩 + 재생 에너지

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

비즈니스에 뛰어들기 — 실제 기회. 실제 도전.

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

발사 — 아이디어를 비즈니스에서 실행으로 옮기기

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
18 minutes to complete

마무리

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

