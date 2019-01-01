Profile

Christoph Lüthi

Dr.

    Dr. Christoph Lüthi is an urban planner with over 20 years of experience in planning and design of urban infrastructure in middle and low-income countries. He has a Master’s Degree in Urban Development Planning from the University College of London (UCL), and a PhD in Urban Planning & Engineering from the TU Berlin. He has worked on urban planning and infrastructure issues in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, India and Nepal. After working for several years as a consultant on urban development projects in Africa and Asia, he joined Sandec as Leader of the Strategic Environmental Sanitation Planning Group. At Sandec he works on state-of-the-art planning tools and frameworks such as Sanitation 21 or CLUES: Community-Led Urban Environmental Sanitation. He is also in charge of the annual EPFL course “Sanitary Engineering in Developing Countries”. Dr. Christoph Lüthi est un planificateur urbain avec plus de 20 ans d’expérience dans la planification et le design d’infrastructures urbaines dans les pays à faible et moyen revenu. Il a un Master en Planification du Développement Urbain du University College de Londres (UCL) et un Doctorat en Planification & Ingénierie Urbaines de la TU Berlin. Il a travaillé sur des problématiques de planification urbaine et d’infrastructure au Kenya, Ouganda, Tanzanie, Egypte, Mauritanie, Sénégal, Inde et Népal. Après avoir travaillé pendant plusieurs années comme consultant dans des projets de développement urbain en Afrique et en Asie, il a rejoint Eawag-Sandec comme chef du groupe de planification stratégique de l’assainissement. À Sandec, il travaille sur des outils et approches de planification intégrée tels que Sanitation21 et CLUES, l’approche communautaire de planification de l’assainissement urbain. Il est aussi en charge du cours « Ingénierie Sanitaire dans les Pays en Développement » à l’EPFL/ETHZ.

    Introduction to Public Health Engineering in Humanitarian Contexts

    Planification et Design de Systèmes et Technologies d’Assainissement

    Planning & Design of Sanitation Systems and Technologies

