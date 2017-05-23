TN
Nov 19, 2016
An eye opener to inclusive sanitation planning. The course content was very well delivered not to mention the choice of case studies of failed and successful urban sanitation projects. Keep it up!!!
FA
Sep 5, 2020
By Manish K S•
May 23, 2017
The course is very well prepared for beginner and intermediate participants and will give more elaborate discussions about sanitation techniques and technologies. I am very happy to did the course.
By Abril R•
Jun 16, 2018
Excelente curso, el material de lectura es impresionante, muy bueno.
By Oussama M K•
Jan 14, 2017
I really enjoyed the course, in addition to that the course was very interactive, rich in information, professional and important to every day life. Me personally I am working in WASH Sector specialized in Water and Sanitation department and honestly this course enrich my information and I acquired knowledge of planning, design, technologies and many useful information.
I would thank course organizers for their contribution and effort, and hope we meet in other useful and interactive courses.
By Neal B•
Jun 3, 2017
This course has an immense amount of knowledge packed into it. Additionally it opens the door to more knowledge by teaching about numerous other sources that are available. One of the most informative and enjoyable classes I have taken. It was also motivational in that My desires to work in this field have greatly increased. I am just about ready to quit my job, role up my sleeves and go to work in the third world.
By Indumati R p•
Nov 19, 2016
I like the course very much because Petra Kohlar taught us in our class in India, and I was a part of GALS workshop. This integrated course on sanitation gave me much understanding and knowledge on sanitation. It's a complete package relevant for the sanitation planning in my city Tuljapur in India. Also it enabled me to think for my village sanitation. Big thumps up. :)
By Nabil A T•
Feb 1, 2020
I am glad that I enter this course because it increases my knowledge
By Ricardo A E•
Dec 12, 2017
Parabéns pelo curso. É um curso bem completo, para quem deseja uma visão geral sobre sistemas de tratamento em geral. É legal que traz a abordagem de custos e disponibilidades, de forma que tira da cabeça aquela visão que sistema de tratamento deesgoto é aquele tradicional dos grandes centros. A única crítica que coloco é em relação a última semana. Muitas vezes parecia que estava vendo informações repetidas. O que não muda minha opinião quanto a qualidade do curso. Já indiquei para´várias pessoas inclusive e farei questão de pagar o certificado, não porque dou valor ao papel, mas como forma de contribuir para que o mesmo continue e que novos cursos sejam dados. Obrigado pelo curso e pelo material e parabéns pel
By Alfa E•
Jan 27, 2017
J'ai obtenu ma licence en eau et environnement, ma passion c'est intervenir de quelque manière que ce soit dans l'amélioration de l'assainissement de mon pays, chaque bonne bonne idée que j'ai eu jusqu'à présent s'est vue démolie par de divers problèmes que ce domaine fait face. Avec ce cours je vois d'une manière globale mais aussi en détail le système de l'assainissement de nos villes dans toute leur complexité. A la fin de ce cours je suis certain de savoir quoi faire pour apporter ma contribution.
By Anakha A•
May 17, 2020
Studying a new technology with cases studies makes the achievement through the course complete. This course was a complete mixture of relevant case studies, pictorial representation, animation etc.
By Daniel D•
Mar 12, 2019
Great overview and grounding of sanitation systems and technologies!
By Jaryl C•
Apr 28, 2022
The mix of lectures (on technologies and planning frameworks) and case studies in this course allowed me to understand how each functional group in the sanitation system work together as a whole and see how these were actualized and effectively integrated in cities with sanitation demands. Apart from the technology aspect of sanitation systems, I was able to realize the importance of considering other key factors, such as gender perspectives and influencing behavior changes when it comes to sanitation planning.
By LILIAN M Q L•
Sep 10, 2020
A really great course!!, help me to realice new tools and be aware of technologies that can be applied in rural or urban areas, thank you much specially about the compedium, I'll continue learning and this is just the start, but I'm really thankful for all the issues that were explained, the cases of study were really helpful because they didn't show only great examples but also failures to know what we don't have to do, they were really helpful, and I'll continue with the other courses.
By Raghu S•
Apr 24, 2018
Really its an amazing course.. the lectures are very helpful in theory and practical sessions and thematic sessions are very well I enjoyed the course and I learned a lot from these course. all the topic specialists are very nice teaching. thanking you all and thanks to all the Sandec-Eawag course instructors and team. Such an opportunity giving me to learn and earn a certificate in my career. special thanks to course era team.
By KIMBERLY K•
Aug 22, 2018
This was a VERY good review of environmental engineering solid waste management course work I took as a post-graduate student many years ago. It augmented and fortified my understanding of current best-practices. I also appreciated the review of the case studies. I found the Zambian example to be the most exemplary presented, and successfully executed, as well as being a professionally produced and easy to follow presentation.
By Thaís•
May 18, 2020
It was a pleasant experience that brought me important tools and useful knowledge and I am sure it will help me in my carrier and in the work I am planning to do in my surroundings. Thank you very much, I wish all the best for the entire crew, professors and professionals involved in this project. Thank you for providing your time and your experiences with us here in the coursera.org, which I am also thankful for existing.
By Patrick K•
Nov 15, 2016
I loved this course and it was vital to my learning and understanding of the world. I lived in Kibera for ten weeks and I learned that the number one thing that they need is clean toliets and proper sanitation. This course gave my skills and knowledge to help my career. It also put into context the problems and offered some solutions to what I saw in Kibera.
By Gujjuru M B•
Jun 28, 2018
This course is very much useful to my research work. I currently pursuing PhD in GIS based optimization of sewage treatment facilities of Tirupati Smart City. The various sanitation systems and technologies described, their planning and design gives us an overall picture to tackle the recurring problems of sewage disposal. I strongly recommend this program.
By I N S•
Nov 13, 2016
the course is very informative, we can learn all steps for sanitation planning and design in urban context. even though I have a lot experiences in water and sanitation issues either rural and urban areas but from this course i have more lesson learn about the key factor for success and learn from the failure that present in case study in this course.
By Jamal W K•
Oct 25, 2020
A 'first of its kind" course which deals with the highly neglected sector of city planning in developing countries i.e. sanitation systems. This course provides relevant assessment, planning and design tools for overall effective management of sanitation systems with any local context and in wide ranging formal/informal settlements of urban city.
By DIBYA J P•
Apr 17, 2020
Very Interesting to learn about sanitation technologies. It was indeed deep-dive learning experiences. The materials provided for reading and references are so helpful that one can try out something in their own local areas....the instructors are helpful. More personal discussion with the instructor will create more clarification and motivation.
By Abdifatah M•
Jun 19, 2021
Very helpfull course really recommend it for everyone trting to learn something about Sanitation Planning and available Technologies in low-income and developing countries context. There is useful information about CLUES implimentation some case studies and good explanation about functional group from User-interface to Disposal and Safe reuse.
By Kasun S•
May 2, 2021
This is the most outstanding and greatest course I've ever followed during my entire life. I appreciate all the commitment offered by different speakers by explaining A-Z about planning and design of sanitation systems and technologies. I would be very happy if I get the opportunity to work with you guys as a researcher. Thank you very much!!!
By Jamil Y•
Oct 21, 2020
I have really enjoyed and I have gained valuable skills and knowledge by completing this course; the course and materials were helpful, authentic, organised and understandable. Thanks to the Coursera and University partners that provided this opportunity for those who are keen to learn and looking for developing their skills and knowledge.
By Martin M•
Nov 19, 2016
This course was spot on for me; working in urban sanitation division for Ministry of water and environment Uganda, it has discussed some of the core issues and BOPS to adopt. The challenge up our sleeves is funding such infrastructural investments.
I hope to apply CLUES in the next towns we are starting water and sanitation systems.
By Rodrigo M•
Nov 2, 2016
Thank you for the course. It was a great opportunity to learn more about sanitation, especially for low-income scenarios. I think it summarized well the major concepts, tools, technologies and steps for planning sanitation systems. I'm a Environmental Engineer student from Brazil e this certainly improved my knowledge.