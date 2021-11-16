LB
Oct 20, 2020
Very engaging and practical course. I feel excited to seek out opportunities to apply what I've learnt. Highly recommend it.
MS
May 20, 2020
wonderful course. Get to learn about behavior as a health worker.
By Saaniya M•
Nov 15, 2021
This course, through its modules, is a perfect introduction to understanding the impact of behavior on health, and health outcomes. Exploring why people make unhealthy choices, and analyzing and communicating risk and motivation to understand uncertainty are some of the skills I built through this course. An overview of health psychology-based behavior change theories helped highlight the various underlying drivers of behavior. An introduction to the concept of behavior economics taught me how to apply behavioral insights into public policy. I found the Behavior Change Wheel Methodology to be an extremely interesting method to explore how knowledge, intent and action are linked with different behavioral drivers, and how to appropriately design responses inculcating the same, to generate relevant advisories, and recommendations. The course also shed light on the different approaches to assessing behavioral interventions, and the effects of need, power, authority and interest on the same. The peer review assignment enabled me to explore the application of behavior change methodologies at scale.
By Dan B•
Jan 11, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It both gave an excellent conceptual overview of behaviour change theories as well as a really valuable gateway into how these can be applied in the real world. The course is a must-take for anyone considering work in the area of behavioural science or health promotion!
By Priyank M•
Nov 25, 2020
A beautifully designed course which offers a wonderful mix of theory and exercises. At the start, I was not very sure how well I would be able to under stand the behaviour change related topics. But I must admit, at the end of the course, I am highly delighted with the topics explained during the course and I feel fully confident to use them effectively in my work area. Thank you Imperial College London! Thank you Coursera!
By Francisco A E A•
Sep 21, 2020
I think it is a very complete course, it articulates very well with the other courses of the specialization. A valuable element that I take with me is that I learned more about the Behavior change weel methodology ... I want to know more about it. Congratulations to the entire team of teachers! Excellent course!
By RANJEET S M•
Apr 13, 2020
It was a nice experience to learn distantly the core concept of public health from the faculties at Imperial College London. Coursera has made it possible for everyone who wish to learn and it is the quality education of Imperial College London. Thanks
By Mariana L M•
Aug 24, 2020
Great course! I really would like to congratulate Imperial College London. The structure of the course is really nice, and it was very helpful for me as a masters student in Mexico and a future PhD student.
By Lucie b•
Oct 21, 2020
By Verónica•
Aug 16, 2021
El curso está bien organizado, los docentes son claros y los contenidos pertinentes y actualizados.
By faisl s•
Sep 14, 2020
Realy, Thank you so much. I am learning new knowledge, skills and attitudes.
By Ms. M S•
May 21, 2020
By David N•
Jun 24, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the course and the Behavioral Change Wheel.
By Samantha H•
Nov 3, 2020
Thank you for an excellent course. Samantha Henry,Guyana
By Tanvir A•
Nov 7, 2021
A DIFFICULT LEARNING MADE EASY & INTERACTIVE.
By bose e•
May 9, 2021
I enjoyed the course. its very insightful.
By Candace S•
Jun 10, 2021
Course content was great !
By Shaukat A•
Jul 20, 2020
Very good course.
By Shaista K•
Nov 2, 2020
Great
By Sugandh J•
Jun 26, 2020
I felt this had too much material but not enough assignments. The instructor seemed unsure sometimes in videos.