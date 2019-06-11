PF
Nov 2, 2021
This was a very informative course that allowed me as a physician to understand how I can best train community health workers. It also made me understand how to best work with the goal of training.
AO
May 25, 2019
I've been looking for a great TOT training as a public health professional. Thanks to the course coordinators for this well packaged program.
By Tommy G•
Jun 11, 2019
This course has allowed me to plan better the projects for different non-profit organizations I support. The SMART approach to planning explained in the course has also been already of great significance for me in my personal and professional life. God Bless You All!
By Mohammed S M H•
Feb 19, 2019
very informative and practical course. especially when it comes to assessing the training needs and evaluation process. Thank you again
By JOHN Q•
Jul 18, 2017
Interesting and usable course for anyone who organized volunteer health workers in any setting.
By Laniyan I•
Aug 11, 2019
I love this course. It has built my capacity and knowledge.
By MAKARANON W•
Nov 13, 2018
I have this course from my interesting , I have not much basic about Health Workers,Health Care and took a class as a hobby.I like it very much,the contents are easy to understand but I got stuck with an assignment because my language is not good enough.Thanks so much for a very good class.
By Elvira E G•
Mar 15, 2022
The very complete, precise, and detailed course, which with practical exercises, allows applying knowledge in a training process applicable in real life in a community with all the limitations that exist is its reality. Very useful for my work practice
By Patricia A F•
Nov 3, 2021
By Ayobami O•
May 26, 2019
I've been looking for a great TOT training as a public health professional. Thanks to the course coordinators for this well packaged program.
By Emily B•
Oct 28, 2017
This course is fabulous if you have any intention of helping to train community health workers anywhere in the globe. Highly recommend.
By MURLI M•
Feb 15, 2021
Lots of learning with pleasure and nice lessons with more of clarity and understanding. Thanks
By Johnnie H•
Nov 24, 2020
This course is presented well and is very timely! Thank you, Dr. Brieger!
By Luis F B A•
Jul 19, 2017
Very practical and complete. Relevant and totally recommended
By Shahzad S•
Oct 12, 2017
This is an amazing site for learner.
By Sarah T•
Apr 3, 2020
Súper útil en interesante
By Yasmin S•
Jul 25, 2019
love the content, but the review of this class has been problematic. I submitted my final assignment long before the deadline but never had any peers review according to the site, but apparently I had completed the course and passed only the site didn't show that for 4 days! Why the delay?
By Chris J•
Jan 31, 2018
Excellent course with insightful guidance and practical assignments.
By Odiaka I P•
Apr 27, 2019
nice
By synacktest6•
Jun 20, 2020
okok
By Waqar A•
Feb 6, 2020
i am going to surrender from this course, entirely unjust with me, spent much time on this course but failed in last Peer-graded Assignment .