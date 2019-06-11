Chevron Left
Back to Training and Learning Programs for Volunteer Community Health Workers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Training and Learning Programs for Volunteer Community Health Workers by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
76 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

Volunteer community health workers (CHWs) are a major strategy for increasing access to and coverage of basic health interventions. Our village health worker training course reviews the process of training and continuing education of CHWs as an important component of involving communities in their own health service delivery. Participants will be guided through the steps of planning training and continuing education activities for village volunteers. The course draws on real-life examples from community-directed onchocerciasis control, village health worker programs, community case management efforts, peer educators programs and patent medicine vendor training programs, to name a few....

Top reviews

PF

Nov 2, 2021

This was a very informative course that allowed me as a physician to understand how I can best train community health workers. It also made me understand how to best work with the goal of training.

AO

May 25, 2019

I've been looking for a great TOT training as a public health professional. Thanks to the course coordinators for this well packaged program.

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Training and Learning Programs for Volunteer Community Health Workers

By Tommy G

Jun 11, 2019

This course has allowed me to plan better the projects for different non-profit organizations I support. The SMART approach to planning explained in the course has also been already of great significance for me in my personal and professional life. God Bless You All!

By Mohammed S M H

Feb 19, 2019

very informative and practical course. especially when it comes to assessing the training needs and evaluation process. Thank you again

By JOHN Q

Jul 18, 2017

Interesting and usable course for anyone who organized volunteer health workers in any setting.

By Laniyan I

Aug 11, 2019

I love this course. It has built my capacity and knowledge.

By MAKARANON W

Nov 13, 2018

I have this course from my interesting , I have not much basic about Health Workers,Health Care and took a class as a hobby.I like it very much,the contents are easy to understand but I got stuck with an assignment because my language is not good enough.Thanks so much for a very good class.

By Elvira E G

Mar 15, 2022

The very complete, precise, and detailed course, which with practical exercises, allows applying knowledge in a training process applicable in real life in a community with all the limitations that exist is its reality. Very useful for my work practice

By Patricia A F

Nov 3, 2021

This was a very informative course that allowed me as a physician to understand how I can best train community health workers. It also made me understand how to best work with the goal of training.

By Ayobami O

May 26, 2019

I've been looking for a great TOT training as a public health professional. Thanks to the course coordinators for this well packaged program.

By Emily B

Oct 28, 2017

This course is fabulous if you have any intention of helping to train community health workers anywhere in the globe. Highly recommend.

By MURLI M

Feb 15, 2021

Lots of learning with pleasure and nice lessons with more of clarity and understanding. Thanks

By Johnnie H

Nov 24, 2020

This course is presented well and is very timely! Thank you, Dr. Brieger!

By Luis F B A

Jul 19, 2017

Very practical and complete. Relevant and totally recommended

By Shahzad S

Oct 12, 2017

This is an amazing site for learner.

By Sarah T

Apr 3, 2020

Súper útil en interesante

By Yasmin S

Jul 25, 2019

love the content, but the review of this class has been problematic. I submitted my final assignment long before the deadline but never had any peers review according to the site, but apparently I had completed the course and passed only the site didn't show that for 4 days! Why the delay?

By Chris J

Jan 31, 2018

Excellent course with insightful guidance and practical assignments.

By Odiaka I P

Apr 27, 2019

nice

By synacktest6

Jun 20, 2020

okok

By Waqar A

Feb 6, 2020

i am going to surrender from this course, entirely unjust with me, spent much time on this course but failed in last Peer-graded Assignment .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder