By Francisco A E A•
Jul 6, 2019
Very interesting and informative course, specially for those interested in public health issues. Highly recommended.
By Nerida Q•
Jan 4, 2020
An excellent course. Very difficult final assessment.
By Esa J•
Jun 1, 2019
Unforgiving, hard final quizz.
By Tofail A•
Sep 7, 2019
Population Health: Health & Health Behaviour is a time demanding course especially those who are working in this sector. As a refugee operational manger of Red Cross Red Crescent, I believe it will create high value for my career en devour.
By Nicola J•
Jun 2, 2019
Interesting course. I found the modules on illness, self-management and eHealth particularly helpful and engaging. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By Minke•
May 3, 2020
I would like to fill out the survey at the end of the course but it is not working. Cannot find an email address as well to mention this error.