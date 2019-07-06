Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Population Health: Health & Health Behaviour by Universiteit Leiden

3.9
stars
28 ratings
6 reviews

In this introduction course on Health and Health Behaviour you will learn about the fundamentals of health psychology. What role does our behaviour, our cognitions and emotions, and our environment play in our health status? We’ll start with unraveling health behavior, and quite quickly put this knowledge in the perspective of health care and dealing with illness. We’ll look at what is needed for people to cope with a disease and to keep up their quality of life as good as possible. How people can be optimally supported in their healthcare process, creating a collaboration between care providers and patients. Lastly we will see how all these pieces of a puzzle can be used in creating actual interventions in healthcare and what is essential to disseminate them in healthcare practice. By following this course you'll get a better understanding of why we behave as we do and how this knowledge can be optimally used to improve health care!...

By Francisco A E A

Jul 6, 2019

Very interesting and informative course, specially for those interested in public health issues. Highly recommended.

By Nerida Q

Jan 4, 2020

An excellent course. Very difficult final assessment.

By Esa J

Jun 1, 2019

Unforgiving, hard final quizz.

By Tofail A

Sep 7, 2019

Population Health: Health & Health Behaviour is a time demanding course especially those who are working in this sector. As a refugee operational manger of Red Cross Red Crescent, I believe it will create high value for my career en devour.

By Nicola J

Jun 2, 2019

Interesting course. I found the modules on illness, self-management and eHealth particularly helpful and engaging. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.

By Minke

May 3, 2020

I would like to fill out the survey at the end of the course but it is not working. Cannot find an email address as well to mention this error.

