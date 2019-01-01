Maarja Beerkens, PhD, is an expert in regulation and public sector governance. Her work focuses on the use and effects of different policy instruments. She studies coordination issues in complex policy fields where multiple organizations overlap in their activities. She finds knowledge-intensive, professional organisations particularly intriguing, such as health organizations among others. Her interest in policy-relevant research is expressed in her involvement in various advisory projects for international organizations and national governments in and outside of Europe. She is a passionate teacher who tries to challenge students with real-life cases and dilemmas.