Jelmer Schalk, PhD, is an expert on inter-organizational networks in the public sector. His primary aim is to inform policy makers and practitioners about how to manage their networks more effectively. His research focuses on the structure and management of interdependencies between public and private organizations at multiple levels of government, and their effects on policy and performance outcomes. He specializes in applying advanced social network analytical techniques to real-world problems of collaboration, in particular in the healthcare, education, and sustainability sectors.