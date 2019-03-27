Have you ever been in a healthcare waiting room and thought about how the organization could be more efficient? For example, have you found yourself thinking about how to reduce the amount of time spent waiting? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking about how to improve the organization? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of healthcare organizations, their administration and management, and their governance.
This course is part of the Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
- Pharmacy Healthcare Organization Operations
- Public Health and Wellness Healthcare Organization Operations
- Medical Healthcare Organization Operations
- Healthcare Administration
- Dental Healthcare Organization Operations
Lesson One: Healthcare Organizations and the Health System
This lesson provides an overview of the course as well as an overview of healthcare organizations and the health system.
Lesson Two: Healthcare Administration and Management
This lesson provides an overview of healthcare administration and management.
Lesson Three: Governance
This lesson provides an overview of organizational governance and functions.
Lesson Four: Design a Governance Structure for a Healthcare Organization
This lesson is a synthesis of the course material to design and present a healthcare organization and governance structure the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds.
Very well laid out. The final project really helps summarize and apply all the information you learn on healthcare organizations by creating your own.
Great course, tests were from the material, and Professor was very responsive and helpful. I plan to sign up for her other courses as well. Tiana J.
an execellent overview of healthcare organization business processes .
Great introductory course to the broad-based systems in which we wish to lead. The information was relevant and appropriate for the course title and objectives.
The healthcare tetralogy specialization is intended for anyone interested in healthcare organization as practiced in the United States. A range of healthcare organizations are discussed (e.g., medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and public health). The specialization is particularly useful to anyone working in the healthcare industry who either has: 1) a developing interest in the issues important to the administration of healthcare organization operations; or 2) some expertise, but wishes an overview or refresher of the issues. However, those who do not work in the healthcare industry, but who interact with healthcare organizations of any type as patients/consumers will also find the specialization informative. Through the four courses in the specialization, you will cover many aspects of healthcare organization operations including the relationship between healthcare organizations and the health system as well as health care delivery, business process management, and quality improvement within healthcare organizations. Upon completion of the specialization, those who interact with healthcare organizations as patients/consumers will have a better understanding of the issues involved in the effective administration of healthcare organizations and operations. Those working in the healthcare industry, upon completion of the specialization, will be better able to contribute to the effective administration of the healthcare organization’s operations.
