Have you ever needed health care and thought that there must be better ways to get or deliver health care? For example, have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way to get a diagnostic test or treatment at home? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to deliver health care? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of health care delivery including healthcare consumerism, the patient's perspective, health care delivery for sickness and treatment, as well as health care delivery for health and wellness. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organizations and health care delivery. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and a brief electronic PowerPoint presentation project (PowerPoint only - no oral presentation). The PowerPoint project requires you to synthesize course material to design a patient-centered health care delivery system the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The electronic PowerPoint presentation file is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use for a talk or presentation event.
This course is part of the Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
Lesson One: Healthcare Consumerism and the Patient's Perspective in Health Care Delivery
This lesson provides an overview of the course as well as an overview of healthcare consumerism and the patient’s perspective in health care delivery.
Lesson Two: Sickness and Treatment Health Care Delivery Models
This lesson provides an overview of sickness and treatment health care delivery models.
Lesson Three: Health and Wellness Health Care Delivery Models
This lesson provides an overview of health and wellness health care delivery models.
Lesson Four: Design a Patient-Centered Health Care Delivery System
This lesson is a synthesis of the course material to design and present a patient-centered health care delivery system the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds.
This course as part of a 4 part series was the most informative as it related to healthcare organization and management aspects of the business.
The course was very useful, It is good organized and the externa links provided in the course are great.
About the Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
The healthcare tetralogy specialization is intended for anyone interested in healthcare organization as practiced in the United States. A range of healthcare organizations are discussed (e.g., medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and public health). The specialization is particularly useful to anyone working in the healthcare industry who either has: 1) a developing interest in the issues important to the administration of healthcare organization operations; or 2) some expertise, but wishes an overview or refresher of the issues. However, those who do not work in the healthcare industry, but who interact with healthcare organizations of any type as patients/consumers will also find the specialization informative. Through the four courses in the specialization, you will cover many aspects of healthcare organization operations including the relationship between healthcare organizations and the health system as well as health care delivery, business process management, and quality improvement within healthcare organizations. Upon completion of the specialization, those who interact with healthcare organizations as patients/consumers will have a better understanding of the issues involved in the effective administration of healthcare organizations and operations. Those working in the healthcare industry, upon completion of the specialization, will be better able to contribute to the effective administration of the healthcare organization’s operations.
