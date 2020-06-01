Chevron Left
Health Care Delivery in Healthcare Organizations by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.8
stars
90 ratings
19 reviews

Have you ever needed health care and thought that there must be better ways to get or deliver health care? For example, have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way to get a diagnostic test or treatment at home? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to deliver health care? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of health care delivery including healthcare consumerism, the patient's perspective, health care delivery for sickness and treatment, as well as health care delivery for health and wellness. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organizations and health care delivery. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and a brief electronic PowerPoint presentation project (PowerPoint only - no oral presentation). The PowerPoint project requires you to synthesize course material to design a patient-centered health care delivery system the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The electronic PowerPoint presentation file is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use for a talk or presentation event....

BL

Jul 28, 2020

This course as part of a 4 part series was the most informative as it related to healthcare organization and management aspects of the business.

AA

Aug 10, 2021

The course was very useful, It is good organized and the externa links provided in the course are great.

By Dr d p

Jun 1, 2020

I HAVE LEARNED ABOUT HOW HEALTHCARE SYSTEM FUNCTION AND ITS IMPORTANT VALUES.PRESENTATION AND WHOLE CONCEPT OF DESCRIPTION OF EACH TOPIC AND QUIZ SECTION IS QUITE INFORMATIVE.IT HELPS TO MAKE UNDERSTAND ABOUT EACH DETAIL ABOUT HEALTH CARE ,INSURANCE AND CONSUMER SYSTEM.THANK YOU r RUTGERS and COUSERA!

By Stamatina K

Jul 14, 2020

The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.

By Bernadine L

Jul 29, 2020

By VARSHA a

Aug 1, 2020

really helpful and easy to understand

By Teri W

Apr 24, 2019

Thank you I enjoyed the coarse.

By maha a

Jul 2, 2020

Excellent course

By Bria H

Oct 13, 2020

Thank you.

By Martha M

Aug 21, 2020

loved it!

By Nail B

Apr 3, 2020

very good

By Mona A A

Jun 26, 2020

good

By Chaitrali M J

Aug 27, 2020

Awesome experience

By Aula

Jun 12, 2020

Thank you so much

By 장한얼

Sep 28, 2019

it was good

By Ahmad A A

Aug 11, 2021

By Erick G E A

Nov 26, 2020

An evidence based course to begin an evidence based healthcare manegement... thank you so much!

By Faith B O

Dec 26, 2020

Impressive and nice experience learning

By Mohamed M M

Jul 22, 2021

very interesting course

By Le W Z

Apr 19, 2021

The best course.

By Jacqueline M

Nov 29, 2021

Great course

By Jeanie R L

Dec 16, 2021

T​he instructor was minimally involved in course. I am a Educator, and it disgusts me the educational resources and provided to the students prior to the course. This Fast Track to a certification, is against Honor Code. I went to college and graduated with honors when there was no internet & and you actually had to use your brain, go to the library, and research your courses. There was no Google Lens, Wikipedia, or CourseHero, and sites where students copy the answers and makes others pay to pass the courses.

T​his defeats the entire purpose of education. Make sure all professional credentials for real, unique, and true. They sell doctrines online from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, RIT, NYU, Cornell, Duke, and my alunmi UNC Chapel Hill.

