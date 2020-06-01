BL
Jul 28, 2020
This course as part of a 4 part series was the most informative as it related to healthcare organization and management aspects of the business.
AA
Aug 10, 2021
The course was very useful, It is good organized and the externa links provided in the course are great.
By Dr d p•
Jun 1, 2020
I HAVE LEARNED ABOUT HOW HEALTHCARE SYSTEM FUNCTION AND ITS IMPORTANT VALUES.PRESENTATION AND WHOLE CONCEPT OF DESCRIPTION OF EACH TOPIC AND QUIZ SECTION IS QUITE INFORMATIVE.IT HELPS TO MAKE UNDERSTAND ABOUT EACH DETAIL ABOUT HEALTH CARE ,INSURANCE AND CONSUMER SYSTEM.THANK YOU r RUTGERS and COUSERA!
By Stamatina K•
Jul 14, 2020
The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.
By Bernadine L•
Jul 29, 2020
By VARSHA a•
Aug 1, 2020
really helpful and easy to understand
By Teri W•
Apr 24, 2019
Thank you I enjoyed the coarse.
By maha a•
Jul 2, 2020
Excellent course
By Bria H•
Oct 13, 2020
Thank you.
By Martha M•
Aug 21, 2020
loved it!
By Nail B•
Apr 3, 2020
very good
By Mona A A•
Jun 26, 2020
good
By Chaitrali M J•
Aug 27, 2020
Awesome experience
By Aula•
Jun 12, 2020
Thank you so much
By 장한얼•
Sep 28, 2019
it was good
By Ahmad A A•
Aug 11, 2021
By Erick G E A•
Nov 26, 2020
An evidence based course to begin an evidence based healthcare manegement... thank you so much!
By Faith B O•
Dec 26, 2020
Impressive and nice experience learning
By Mohamed M M•
Jul 22, 2021
very interesting course
By Le W Z•
Apr 19, 2021
The best course.
By Jacqueline M•
Nov 29, 2021
Great course
By Jeanie R L•
Dec 16, 2021
The instructor was minimally involved in course. I am a Educator, and it disgusts me the educational resources and provided to the students prior to the course. This Fast Track to a certification, is against Honor Code. I went to college and graduated with honors when there was no internet & and you actually had to use your brain, go to the library, and research your courses. There was no Google Lens, Wikipedia, or CourseHero, and sites where students copy the answers and makes others pay to pass the courses.
This defeats the entire purpose of education. Make sure all professional credentials for real, unique, and true. They sell doctrines online from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, RIT, NYU, Cornell, Duke, and my alunmi UNC Chapel Hill.