Have you ever needed to resolve a billing or other issue with a healthcare organization and thought that there must be a better, more efficient, and more customer-friendly way to operate such a business process? For example, have you thought that there should be an easier way to read your bill or pay your bill? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways for the business processes to function? If you have, this course is for you.
- Pharmacy Healthcare Organization Operations
- Public Health and Wellness Healthcare Organization Operations
- Medical Healthcare Organization Operations
- Healthcare Administration
- Dental Healthcare Organization Operations
Lesson One: Healthcare Organization Business Processes and Management
This lesson provides an overview of the course as well as an overview of healthcare organization business processes and business process management.
Lesson Two: Healthcare Organization Business Process Management Improvement and Innovation
This lesson provides an overview of healthcare organization business process management improvement and innovation.
Lesson Three: Healthcare Organization Electronic Patient/Customer Records Business Processes
This lesson provides an overview of healthcare organization electronic patient/customer records business processes.
Lesson Four: Design Patient-Centered Healthcare Organization Business Processes
This lesson is a synthesis of the course material to design patient-centered healthcare organization business processes the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds.
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT IN HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS
Very informative, well structured. The information contained and most importantly the references I was introduced to will be instrumental in my work in Healthcare Operational Excellence.
Prof. Kilduff was an awesome instructor which made this class more enjoyable and easier to understand. She is the best!!
A very helpful learning experience with opportunities for professional application. Thank you.
Best Course so far. The learning materials and projects are really good.
About the Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
The healthcare tetralogy specialization is intended for anyone interested in healthcare organization as practiced in the United States. A range of healthcare organizations are discussed (e.g., medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and public health). The specialization is particularly useful to anyone working in the healthcare industry who either has: 1) a developing interest in the issues important to the administration of healthcare organization operations; or 2) some expertise, but wishes an overview or refresher of the issues. However, those who do not work in the healthcare industry, but who interact with healthcare organizations of any type as patients/consumers will also find the specialization informative. Through the four courses in the specialization, you will cover many aspects of healthcare organization operations including the relationship between healthcare organizations and the health system as well as health care delivery, business process management, and quality improvement within healthcare organizations. Upon completion of the specialization, those who interact with healthcare organizations as patients/consumers will have a better understanding of the issues involved in the effective administration of healthcare organizations and operations. Those working in the healthcare industry, upon completion of the specialization, will be better able to contribute to the effective administration of the healthcare organization’s operations.
