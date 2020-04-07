About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Pharmacy Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Public Health and Wellness Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Medical Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Healthcare Administration
  • Dental Healthcare Organization Operations
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Lesson One: Healthcare Organization Business Processes and Management

Week 2

Lesson Two: Healthcare Organization Business Process Management Improvement and Innovation

Week 3

Lesson Three: Healthcare Organization Electronic Patient/Customer Records Business Processes

Week 4

Lesson Four: Design Patient-Centered Healthcare Organization Business Processes

