Business Process Management in Healthcare Organizations by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

Have you ever needed to resolve a billing or other issue with a healthcare organization and thought that there must be a better, more efficient, and more customer-friendly way to operate such a business process? For example, have you thought that there should be an easier way to read your bill or pay your bill? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways for the business processes to function? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of healthcare organization business processes including business process management approaches as well as a discussion of healthcare organization entrepreneurship as a business process. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organization business processes, business process management, and entrepreneurship. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and a project. The project requires you to synthesize course material to design patient-centered business processes for a healthcare organization the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The design (submitted as an electronic word processing document in memo format) is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use as the basis for a talk or presentation event....

AH

Nov 21, 2020

Very informative, well structured. The information contained and most importantly the references I was introduced to will be instrumental in my work in Healthcare Operational Excellence.

EF

Nov 28, 2019

I found the experience in writing a memo was great. I have learned so much in this course about how a business process can help in healthcare.

By Sarmad I

Nov 4, 2020

The worst course I have ever taken on Coursera. If a candidate has to read and understand by oneself and watch youtube videos for reference then what's the use of this course. No instructor, No guide, Poor selection of content

By Stamatina K

Jul 14, 2020

The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.

By Israilova S

Nov 17, 2020

The course is interesting, information is presented in an accessible way. Thanks to the author of the course for the work done.

By Meica B

Apr 8, 2020

Prof. Kilduff was an awesome instructor which made this class more enjoyable and easier to understand. She is the best!!

By Shelby C

Feb 8, 2019

This course gives a wonderful insight to the essential business processes that are required to manage a healthc

By Janine

Apr 13, 2021

A very helpful learning experience with opportunities for professional application.

Thank you.

By Dr d p

Jun 30, 2020

very insightful and great course for health care business!course content is really good.

By Erick G E A

Nov 23, 2020

Outstanding! Learned bout basics on BPM. Need to learn more... thank you so much!!

By Nishit J

Aug 23, 2020

Best Course so far. The learning materials and projects are really good.

By Emre A K

Oct 6, 2020

Great course, good for beginners to help them understand the path!

By Ilsung O

Jun 25, 2020

Good course to get the basic understanding of business process

By Shyan A B

Apr 14, 2020

Great course to take and it is very informational!

By Asst P M V T C

Aug 25, 2020

A well conceived course with interesting inputs

By ARUN S

Jun 19, 2020

Excellent Course for healthcare managers.

By Drpiyush k

May 15, 2020

Too good course of business process

By Ebrahim S E

Jul 22, 2020

very informative and interesting.

By Hisham A

Nov 1, 2020

Great course .. thanks a lot

By Adib s o

Sep 18, 2020

it was really good thank you

By Pamela B

Jan 28, 2021

it was an educative course

By Ajetunmobi O

Aug 11, 2020

Great knowledge acquired

By Krzysztof L

Apr 11, 2020

Very interesting course.

By Mohamed M M

Jul 27, 2021

very interesting course

By Amina L

Jul 5, 2019

WELL DETAILED LECTURES

