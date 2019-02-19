Chevron Left
About the Course

Have you ever been in a healthcare waiting room and thought about how the organization could be more efficient? For example, have you found yourself thinking about how to reduce the amount of time spent waiting? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking about how to improve the organization? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of healthcare organizations, their administration and management, and their governance. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organizations. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and an electronic poster project. The poster project requires you to synthesize course material to design a healthcare organization and governance structure the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The electronic poster file is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use for a talk or presentation event....

Top reviews

OR

Jan 19, 2020

The format is different in comparison to most Coursera courses. I must say it was worth it! the readings are thorough and full of valuable information. Thank you Dr. Kilduff!

RL

Mar 31, 2020

Great introductory course to the broad-based systems in which we wish to lead. The information was relevant and appropriate for the course title and objectives.

By leticia a

Feb 19, 2019

absolutely worth taking the courses. after completing my masters 10years ago, I need to refresh my mind in order to get back into the workforce. this course provided every bit of information I was hopping for.

By Shelby C

Feb 5, 2019

Valuable skills that can easily be applied to my job in health care are b taken away from this course.

By Oriana R

Jan 20, 2020

The format is different in comparison to most Coursera courses. I must say it was worth it! the readings are thorough and full of valuable information. Thank you Dr. Kilduff!

By Rafael C

Apr 15, 2019

A very complete course that covers all aspects of a Healthcare Organization. Very valuable because it makes you grow as a professional, in the sense that you can apply in you daily work all you learned.

The teacher is available for students every single day of the course, including weekends. You feel that you are attending a very personalized course. Overall an excellent experience I have to recommend!

By Robin L

Apr 1, 2020

Great introductory course to the broad-based systems in which we wish to lead. The information was relevant and appropriate for the course title and objectives.

By Mohammed A M A I

Mar 28, 2019

an execellent overview of healthcare organization business processes .

By Andrea M

Mar 14, 2019

Great so far!

By Eliszabeth F

Sep 25, 2019

I learned something new, I always thought that "health care" and Healthcare were the same. There are so many new things to learn about when it comes to the healthcare system that I am a part of. I am very excited to learn m

By Deleted A

Aug 26, 2019

Very well laid out. The final project really helps summarize and apply all the information you learn on healthcare organizations by creating your own.

By Sahil V

Apr 21, 2020

In This course all aspects of evidence based healthcare administration. Assignment also help to understand various aspects of US healthcare system.

By Anthony T

Sep 27, 2019

So far, this course has been incredibly enlightening. I cannot wait to finish so that i can present my healthcare organization. Thank you so far

By Dr. S S

Jul 11, 2019

An amazing course with an exceptional content that lets you understand the basic structure and functioning of healthcare organisations

By Merfat M Q A D

Apr 21, 2019

E

By Rakesh K

Jun 4, 2020

Please remove unwanted video

By Stamatina K

Jun 20, 2020

It was my first course of the Healthcare Organization Operations and I could not begin in a better way. The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.

By Diana B

Jul 2, 2020

This course provides so much interesting information about healthcare system of U.S. Making homework after every unit helped me to create my own organization and poster easily, thank you

By Nishanthi J

May 14, 2020

Very informative and innovative course healthcare professionals like us

By Kamari N

Jul 27, 2020

I loved it! It was so informative i really learned a lot

By Bria H

Oct 5, 2020

This is great! I truly enjoyed the course, thank you.

By Aarya S

Jul 23, 2020

It was so fun, and a saviour during COVID-19 crisis.

By Lyamets K

Dec 30, 2019

very well informative course , well organized

By Riwaj G

Aug 6, 2020

a well planned course. loved every bit of it

By Rumana M S

Jun 12, 2020

It's a wonderful course with apt content.

By Vishakha R

May 15, 2020

Provides selective and useful knowledge

By Erick G E A

Nov 22, 2020

Worth it every sobgle word! Thank you!

