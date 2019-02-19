OR
Jan 19, 2020
The format is different in comparison to most Coursera courses. I must say it was worth it! the readings are thorough and full of valuable information. Thank you Dr. Kilduff!
RL
Mar 31, 2020
Great introductory course to the broad-based systems in which we wish to lead. The information was relevant and appropriate for the course title and objectives.
By leticia a•
Feb 19, 2019
absolutely worth taking the courses. after completing my masters 10years ago, I need to refresh my mind in order to get back into the workforce. this course provided every bit of information I was hopping for.
By Shelby C•
Feb 5, 2019
Valuable skills that can easily be applied to my job in health care are b taken away from this course.
By Oriana R•
Jan 20, 2020
The format is different in comparison to most Coursera courses. I must say it was worth it! the readings are thorough and full of valuable information. Thank you Dr. Kilduff!
By Rafael C•
Apr 15, 2019
A very complete course that covers all aspects of a Healthcare Organization. Very valuable because it makes you grow as a professional, in the sense that you can apply in you daily work all you learned.
The teacher is available for students every single day of the course, including weekends. You feel that you are attending a very personalized course. Overall an excellent experience I have to recommend!
By Robin L•
Apr 1, 2020
Great introductory course to the broad-based systems in which we wish to lead. The information was relevant and appropriate for the course title and objectives.
By Mohammed A M A I•
Mar 28, 2019
an execellent overview of healthcare organization business processes .
By Andrea M•
Mar 14, 2019
Great so far!
By Eliszabeth F•
Sep 25, 2019
I learned something new, I always thought that "health care" and Healthcare were the same. There are so many new things to learn about when it comes to the healthcare system that I am a part of. I am very excited to learn m
By Deleted A•
Aug 26, 2019
Very well laid out. The final project really helps summarize and apply all the information you learn on healthcare organizations by creating your own.
By Sahil V•
Apr 21, 2020
In This course all aspects of evidence based healthcare administration. Assignment also help to understand various aspects of US healthcare system.
By Anthony T•
Sep 27, 2019
So far, this course has been incredibly enlightening. I cannot wait to finish so that i can present my healthcare organization. Thank you so far
By Dr. S S•
Jul 11, 2019
An amazing course with an exceptional content that lets you understand the basic structure and functioning of healthcare organisations
By Merfat M Q A D•
Apr 21, 2019
E
By Rakesh K•
Jun 4, 2020
Please remove unwanted video
By Stamatina K•
Jun 20, 2020
It was my first course of the Healthcare Organization Operations and I could not begin in a better way. The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.
By Diana B•
Jul 2, 2020
This course provides so much interesting information about healthcare system of U.S. Making homework after every unit helped me to create my own organization and poster easily, thank you
By Nishanthi J•
May 14, 2020
Very informative and innovative course healthcare professionals like us
By Kamari N•
Jul 27, 2020
I loved it! It was so informative i really learned a lot
By Bria H•
Oct 5, 2020
This is great! I truly enjoyed the course, thank you.
By Aarya S•
Jul 23, 2020
It was so fun, and a saviour during COVID-19 crisis.
By Lyamets K•
Dec 30, 2019
very well informative course , well organized
By Riwaj G•
Aug 6, 2020
a well planned course. loved every bit of it
By Rumana M S•
Jun 12, 2020
It's a wonderful course with apt content.
By Vishakha R•
May 15, 2020
Provides selective and useful knowledge
By Erick G E A•
Nov 22, 2020
Worth it every sobgle word! Thank you!