Population Health: Governance by Universiteit Leiden

4.4
stars
22 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

How can we organise care in such a way that we optimize experience, quality and costs? What type of governance is needed? And how should healthcare organisations collaborate? These are central questions in this course. In answering them, we depart from a recognition of the impact of three crucial global shifts in health care governance: 1) the change in focus from cure to population health, 2) the increased attention to social determinants of health, and 3) the stronger involvement of non-governmental healthcare organisations in service delivery networks. The course is unique in combining the Population Health perspective with theories of healthcare system governance. It takes a ‘multi-level’ perspective: the participant will look at healthcare governance from different angles in the healthcare system as a whole: from the global and national level, to networks of organisations, to individual care organisations, and finally to the healthcare professional. All these actors should function well to optimize accessible, affordable and high quality of care. To attain these goals, specific managerial network and leadership skills are required....
By Hosam M G A

Oct 20, 2020

The course is extremely valuable, requires reading and interaction and assessment is new for me in this course, different than other course I have studied. The course is also based on critical thinking practical quizzes.

By Héctor S

Jun 7, 2019

Great review of the general aspects of Health Governance principles

By Marc R

Apr 16, 2019

It's a very good structured course.

By Dr. K Y J

Apr 12, 2019

great lecturer, easy to understand.

By Tom R M M

Mar 31, 2019

Thanks so much! I am so happy.

By Marta K

Nov 5, 2020

Personally, I enjoyed the last week the most. I wish there were more case studies and interviews. Otherwise overall, a good intro to the matter.

By 李德君

May 12, 2022

Hi,

I am unable to guess any more after 6 ttrries: what do you want to hear???

All of these stakeholders are wrong:

Q5: hospital, cardiacInsight, share holders, management, research, marketing, competitors, politics

Q6: doctors, administration, economics, patients, doctors, reimbursement, insurance, competitors

Is there something wrong with the evaluation?

