By Hosam M G A•
Oct 20, 2020
The course is extremely valuable, requires reading and interaction and assessment is new for me in this course, different than other course I have studied. The course is also based on critical thinking practical quizzes.
By Héctor S•
Jun 7, 2019
Great review of the general aspects of Health Governance principles
By Marc R•
Apr 16, 2019
It's a very good structured course.
By Dr. K Y J•
Apr 12, 2019
great lecturer, easy to understand.
By Tom R M M•
Mar 31, 2019
Thanks so much! I am so happy.
By Marta K•
Nov 5, 2020
Personally, I enjoyed the last week the most. I wish there were more case studies and interviews. Otherwise overall, a good intro to the matter.
By 李德君•
May 12, 2022
Hi,
I am unable to guess any more after 6 ttrries: what do you want to hear???
All of these stakeholders are wrong:
Q5: hospital, cardiacInsight, share holders, management, research, marketing, competitors, politics
Q6: doctors, administration, economics, patients, doctors, reimbursement, insurance, competitors
Is there something wrong with the evaluation?