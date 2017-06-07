U
Jun 10, 2021
Great course! Relevant information and statistical review of data concerning global health policy and lessons to be learnt from Japan's health system success story. The challenges and way forward.
AA
Jul 16, 2020
I am glad I enrolled for this certificate course, learnt a lot of new things and also broaden my knowledge on what I knew before. the covid19 pandemic lockdown was put to use.
By Cyrus G•
Jun 7, 2017
This was a great introduction to global health, with a focus on the Japanese health care system. The first half of the course covers the more traditional conception of global health, going into financing mechanisms and pandemic/catastrophe responses. The second half covers universal health care, especially the current Japanese system. The three professors who teach this course are truly experts in their field and have a wealth of knowledge on these topics, and hearing their thoughts on these contemporary issues was refreshing. In fact, a lot of the literature relevant to this course is authored by these very same professors, so the expertise is definitely there. I only wish that there were more lectures to cover some of the advanced topics more throughly because I think the professors definitely had more to say about these topics and their respective fields. All in all, an excellent series of lectures.
By Deepa P•
Sep 25, 2017
Useful review course for the topics covered--material covered was interesting and educational. Should be noted that most of the materials covered have a general focus around Japan's healthcare system and structure with some examples from other countries, but not as in depth. May have been a bit hard to follow if you have absolutely no background in the field. Automated subtitles are also inaccurate at times (wish I could go in and change for other learners).
By Sr I C O O•
Sep 29, 2019
Very enriching course. Was not my heart burning as I listened. And I keep asking myself where lies the gap keeping my Country from achieving the Universal Health Coverage. Using real life figures and experiences in the lectures helped drive home the message. Thanks a lot! I wish the certificate could be sent to me on scholarship bases. I do not have the fund to pay for it. However, I sincerely appreciate the gained knowledge.
By Alelanmole M A•
Jul 17, 2020
I am glad I enrolled for this certificate course, learnt a lot of new things and also broaden my knowledge on what I knew before. the covid19 pandemic lockdown was put to use.
By Juliet M•
Sep 19, 2018
Very well structured and the material is not cumbersome to read. Kindly improve on the transcripts instead of writing inaudible
By Reham A•
Jan 16, 2020
I enjoyed this course thoroughly and learned a lot of new things that will help in changing policies for my country.
By Maria T•
Aug 30, 2018
Very good course. Thank you.
By Victor H•
Apr 27, 2020
A great opportunity to learn and implement UHC, and plan for the future
By Neringa B•
Mar 5, 2018
Reflection on the course material has enriched my understanding of the health concept for which I'm grateful to all the persons who have contributed to creating the course and making it available. My realisations are as follows. On the community level, health is a metric of one's social integrity,i.e., health indicates person's ability to balance individual and collective rights and responsibilities. On the economic level, health is a business. It involves trade or exchange of both material and immaterial (i.e., rights, personal freedoms, beliefs, emotions, ideas etc.) resources between individuals (or groups) who are capable of mutual (healthy) life support.
By Andrea N S V•
Oct 7, 2020
Voy a tomarme la libertad de escribir esto en español, aunque el curso sea impartido en inglés. Quiero agradecer a los profesores de la Universidad de Tokio por expandir mi visión respecto al sistema de salud, veo que sí es plausible que realmente un gobierno se preocupe por la salud de sus ciudadanos, aún de los sectores más vulnerables (como lo es la población mayor), pues en mi país El Salvador, eso aún suena como una utopía. Desearía que los líderes pudiesen tomar este curso e inspirarse un poco para seguir los pasos de un país como Japón.
By Deleted A•
Apr 4, 2020
I thank professor Shibuya and professor Gilmour for teaching this course. I may not remember professors' names, but I truely appreciate your teachings. It was so pleasing to be a student of University of Tokyo for two short days while I was completing this course. As Asian-American, I did wonder what it would be like to be in Japan as western Asian to be living on my own culture besides parents' or friends'. This was definitely one of making overs especially during the time of new virus outbreak. -Kyung Jun Kim
By Cecilia M•
Jan 13, 2017
Extremely clear and comprehensive explanations of the latest developments of global health. The insights on the Japanese public health experiences that the rest of the world should learn from were very interesting. Thank you very much for offering this Public Health Policy course.
By Michaela M•
Apr 28, 2020
Before taking this course, i had a faint idea of what global health policy is but now i have a much more specific view on it. The instructors are easy to understand and explain the lessons so well. The visual aid is good. The quizzes are also challenging enough for the student.
By Anja N•
Apr 29, 2017
Excellent course and great materials on UHC, epidemiological transition and the impact of population ageing on sustainably financing and delivering quality health services for all. I also very much appreciated the very informative sessions presenting the experience of Japan.
By Wanisha A v T•
Jan 29, 2021
I had a wonderful experience with this course. I'm really grateful that I got the opportunity to follow it and get a certificate! Mostly I'm grateful for the knowledge that I earned. Thank you so much to the teachers and everyone else who made this possible!
By Lea S•
Jan 28, 2021
This course is very educational, easy to follow and well structured. I feel like I learned lots of new, interesting things! Would recommend taking this course to anyone who is interested in learning more about Global Health Policy and health policy in Japan.
By Mark W D•
Sep 7, 2021
It is an excellent course that brings a diversity of themes in a concentrated format. Do note that it has a lot of emphasis on Japan as a model, but there are important lessons that can be learnt from that analysis.
By A A U•
Jun 11, 2021
Great course! Relevant information and statistical review of data concerning global health policy and lessons to be learnt from Japan's health system success story. The challenges and way forward.
By Veritas V•
Sep 12, 2020
The information obtained in this course has been of great collaboration for me as a professional and in the same way as a citizen who needs to know about international health policies
By Andrew F S•
Feb 22, 2018
Thanks to the institution and professor for this course. it was a very good and helpful that I came across and completed this course
By Mark V B•
Oct 4, 2020
This Course is very important to my job area. Now am confidence in discussing Universal Health Coverage and Disaster management.
By JOHN Q•
Aug 3, 2017
Fun and interesting course. I do international humanitarian work and i found the course a great overall source of information.
By Shivam C•
Dec 22, 2020
Well designed and insightful course. I learned a lot from this. Thanks a ton to the professors/instructors responsible !
By Carl T•
Jun 25, 2020
Very informative and well presented. Would have been great to see an update related to 2020
By Hosam M G A•
Nov 6, 2020
The course was very useful indeed and covered health policy of global scope in all aspects