Profile

Kenji Shibuya

(Former Affiliation) Visiting Professor, Department of Global Health Policy, Graduate School of Medicine

    Bio

    Dr. Shibuya is Professor and Chair of Global Health Policy at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Medicine and President of the Japan Institute for Global Health. He obtained his MD at the University of Tokyo and his doctorate in international health economics at Harvard University. After teaching at Teikyo University in Tokyo, he joined the WHO’s Global Programme on Evidence for Health Policy in 2001 and was chief of the Health Statistics and Evidence Unit from 2005 until 2008. He has published widely on mortality, causes of death, burden of disease, risk factors, cost-effectiveness, priority setting, health system performance assessment and health diplomacy. He spearheaded the future strategic directions of the Japanese global health policy agenda after the Hokkaido Toyako G8 Summit in 2008. He led the Lancet Series on Japan, published in 2011 in an effort to jump-start debates on Japanese domestic and global health policy reform. He is currently an advisor to both central and local governments. This year he chaired the landmark Advisory Panel on Health Care 2035 for the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare. He is currently the Executive Advisor on Global Health for the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

    Courses

    Global Health Policy

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder