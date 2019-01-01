Stuart Gilmour is Professor of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics at the Graduate School of Public Health, St. Luke's International University, Japan. He graduated with a degree in mathematical physics from the University of Adelaide, Australia before pursuing postgraduate studies in public health and statistics. Stuart has worked in public health and health policy research in Australia, the UK and Japan. He joined the Graduate School of Public Health in 2018, and his research interests also include health inequality, quantitative health system assessment, and simulation and modeling in public health.