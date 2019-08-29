About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

General Introduction

2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings
Module 1: Health-care personnel: ethical principles of health care in times of armed conflict and other emergencies

12 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

Module 2: The legal framework on the protection of health-care delivery

12 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

Module 3: Ambulance and prehospital services in risk situations

10 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

Module 4: Hospital managers: ensuring the preparedness and security of health-care facilities in armed conflict and other emergencies

12 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

