At the global level, there are many countries marked by violence affecting health care. The 'Health care in danger' project aims to establish practical measures and recommendations that can be implemented on the ground by policy-makers, humanitarian organizations and health professionals. In view of the multiplicity of actors and latitudes concerned, it is essential to be able to make available the tools needed to make informed decisions, guide behaviour in high-risk areas and provide everyone the means to create and optimize the dialogue between humanitarian professionals and health on the one hand and relevant authorities or other armed actors. This course covers various topics such as ethics, rights and responsibilities of the staff of health and pre-hospital personnel, issues related to international law and humanitarian law, international human rights, caregivers and patient safety as well as the role of communities to address and reduce violence against health care....

TA

Aug 29, 2019

It is a great opportunity to learn about the violence against healthcare from this MOOC. It's excellent that everything is very clear with as much as showing demonstration from the field.

BB

Aug 21, 2020

Very well designed syllabus and very good resource persons. Thank you!

By Mary A C

Dec 18, 2017

Fantastic line up of presenters who are expert, passionate and knowledgeable about their work. In some cases they are also elegant presenters. However, the instructional design, translation of written text, and structure of assessment items was very poor and let the presenters down. The course doesn't explore ethical frameworks of violence/ violence management per se, but is more specifically concerned with interpretation of specific laws (namely humanitarian and human rights law) in conflict zones. Equally, the course is not about health care broadly, but all examples deal with provision of emergency and acute care hospital scenarios, plus an almost incomprehensible unit on the basics of military operation and how to bomb hospitals legally. If you work in other health contexts - e.g. food security, primary health care, trauma recovery - there are no opportunities to adapt the materials to your own contexts. All in all, this was a disappointing production of a course that should have had much more going for it given the expertise of the presenters. Renaming the course, fixing translation and ensuring assessment reflects some basic standards would do much to improve it.

By Luis P

Jul 21, 2020

Quite extensive and relevant for health &/or humanitarian personnel and for anyone interested in understanding the challenges health staff face. Protecting the Healthcare staff and the health systems is key for all of us in order to be taken care quickly, with quality and with dignity. It is about protecting lives and alleviate suffering.

By Tia W R

Sep 20, 2020

This Course has taught me so much I have learn things that I never knew that existed in other country . I can applied This In my country and in the healthcare system that I work in .I am happy that there are courses like this to educate others and to show them what violence against healthcare worker is not only mentally

By Haris M

Oct 8, 2017

This is very informative course, especially for those who are considering pursue their career in the humanitarian field or to work for the ICRC, and other organizations that operates in environments of conflict and violence.

By Tofail A

Aug 30, 2019

It is a great opportunity to learn about the violence against healthcare from this MOOC. It's excellent that everything is very clear with as much as showing demonstration from the field.

By Arnaud S B

Jul 13, 2017

Very clear, plenty of example and raise awareness about a critcal topic.

By Babitha

Aug 22, 2020

Very well designed syllabus and very good resource persons. Thank you!

By sudhir g

Dec 29, 2018

good programme and concepts are good, enjoyed it

By Mathilde

Jun 20, 2018

Merci pour ce MOOC

By Cristina G C

Sep 4, 2017

It's a complete couse for healthcare providers who want to know how to face violence in different contexts and how to attempt to solve it.

By David M

Feb 23, 2018

nice material

By Terry L L

Oct 3, 2017

Although it addresses an important issue, this course is horrible. Poor lectures, crazy test questions, a disaster. I have completed 62 MOOCs, but this one seems impossible.

