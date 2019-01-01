Dr Esperanza Martinez is the Head of Health for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). She is a medical doctor and general surgeon specialized in International Public Health, Health Management and Integrative Medicine. Prior to re-joining the ICRC in November 2015, she worked for the private sector, UN agencies, government bodies and NGOs. Her experience includes over ten years of field work in conflict affected contexts. She is responsible for overseeing the implementation of ICRC’s Health Strategy 2014-2018, which focuses on an integrated and comprehensive public health approach aimed at providing healthcare services to populations affected by conflict and other situations of violence. ICRC’s health programs include: First Aid and Pre-Hospital Care, Primary Healthcare, Healthcare in Detention, Hospital Medical Services, Physical Rehabilitation and Mental Health and Psychosocial support.