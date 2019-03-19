About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • double burden
  • diseases of poverty
  • causes of death
  • child mortality
University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Why is it important?

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module - What is being done?

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module: Challenges and Opportunities

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

