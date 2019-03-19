NCDs are the leading cause of death in almost every region of the world, and place a huge burden on individuals, families and societies. Humanitarian settings have a negative effect on the levels of disease, and the possibility of treatment. The importance of NCDs in global health is acknowledged by their inclusion in the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for a reduction of a third in premature mortality from NCDs by 2030. However, NCDs have until recently received little attention in humanitarian settings, leaving prevention, care and treatment needs largely unaddressed among some of the most vulnerable populations. According to the World Health Organization, 70 percent of global deaths are due to NCDs. The four main disease groups which cause the greatest number of deaths are cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (including asthma).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Why is it important?
In module one you will learn about why NCDs have increased in the world as a whole and about why NCDs are a particular problem in humanitarian emergencies or crises. Natural disasters and complex emergencies including armed conflict may have a negative effect, both on the levels of disease, and on the possibilities for preventing, treating or caring for people with NCDs.
Module - What is being done?
In module two you will learn about some of the basic approaches of humanitarian action and how they might that apply to NCDs. This would include basic concepts, and how they might help or hamper the response to NCDs.
Module: Challenges and Opportunities
In module three you will learn about prioritization (the classical first priority for health response to save lives, and concentrate on excess mortality and morbidity), the importance of risk analysis (the risk equation), the challenges involved in transition from acute to longer term assistance – from blueprint to contextualizing and building capacity – as well as about longer term budgetary issues.
It is a very comprehensive course and the presenter/ instructor who are experts in their fields.
So valuable course and great learning opportunity- really recommended and to review again for info refresh
Really interesting and great real life examples and case studies. Nice mix of readings to broaden knowledge.
Coursera is very nice and easy way to uptade your knowledge ,have participants have numerous choices of courses and can do the course of their choice.overall I am happy with this.
