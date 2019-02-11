AS
Mar 19, 2019
Coursera is very nice and easy way to uptade your knowledge ,have participants have numerous choices of courses and can do the course of their choice.overall I am happy with this.
IH
Apr 8, 2020
Really interesting and great real life examples and case studies.\n\nNice mix of readings to broaden knowledge.
By SRISHTI B•
Feb 11, 2019
I found this particular course extremely informative and even inspiring. It not only equipped me with new forms of knowledge, but also helped me gather a holistic perspective on NCD prevalence, existing situations, involved organizations and potential solutions.
By Kathleen B C•
Apr 5, 2019
I enjoyed the course as it was quick and easy to learn. the videos where easy to follow and very informative about humanitarian settings. I liked that the content was less that 5 years old and relevant to current world crisis situations.
By Sergio S•
Sep 8, 2019
Overall I found the content of the course very pertinent to the final objectives. The speakers and their experience was indeed vital as well as the course's readings have been well chosen and also very pertinent.
By Aamir s•
Mar 20, 2019
By Izzy H•
Apr 9, 2020
By Benedetta A•
Oct 18, 2019
This course is incredibly interesting and well structured
By Michelle G•
Feb 7, 2021
I loved the exhaustive number of scientific papers and also the videos of people telling their stories about this matter based on personal experience. I live in Venezuela and one of the main challenges for the humanitarian response has been covering the needs of patients with NCDs as there is an important burden of Communicable diseases here, a poor health system and scarce health professionals to deal with these conditions that clearly need more specialized management in most of the cases.
By Gabriel C•
Apr 30, 2020
The course has a very accessible language and the videos are taught in a very clear and objective way. I really liked Siri Tellier, she talks like someone who has a lot of ownership of the subject (and she really does, seeing how much she studies and publishes about it). Thanks to Sandro Demaio (I admire him a lot) and Sylvia Khamati who contributed a lot to the learning.
To all who contributed to this course, in each video, each material and in everything, my congratulations!
By Yashchenko M•
Jul 17, 2020
The course gives a comprehensive understanding of the scope of NCDs issue and underpins gaps that are to be addressed both by humanitarian actors and by researches. Thanks for the course.
P.S. I guess, it should be continuously updated as new documents and articles are published, standards are corrected and new programs are in place.
By Mirna S•
Jul 1, 2020
The course is done and delivered by experts who love what they are doing and passionate to take learners onboard, navigating through the challenges of NCDs interventions in various humanitarian settings. It is a very comprehensive course for its intermediate level, takes us onsite, and is resources packed. Thank you very much.
By Nain D•
Oct 8, 2021
The course was very informative. It provided a deeper understanding of the NCDs in humanitarian settings. The only technical problem that i faced in this course was that most of the reading material was not available to me as an error kept occuring.
By Elaheh A•
May 2, 2021
I really learned and enjoyed this course. The instructor could show her passion about the topic and raised attention as well. I strongly suggest this course to whom working in health systems especially the one in NCD and Emergency settings.
By Nadira S•
May 19, 2021
So valuable course and great learning opportunity- really recommended and to review again for info refresh
By Susi P•
Dec 27, 2020
It is a very comprehensive course and the presenter/ instructor who are experts in their fields.
By Henok M•
Oct 3, 2020
it has been a great for me to have experience on this kinds of course.
By Kris D R•
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent course, an eye-opener!
By ALESSANDRO B•
Jan 30, 2021
Useful tips
By Mona A A•
Jul 22, 2020
good
By Maihan A•
Jan 15, 2022
The course is greatly deisgned. I liked the sections where people from the field are sharing their experience an perspective. In general, the course is based on the ongoing crises. I would lilke to suggest to update some of the materials if pssible and updated articles available.
By Isobel B•
May 3, 2020
Excellent provision of reference for further reading
I would have preferred more slides summarising the information visually - I felt that the information was primarily presented as spoken and the course would benefit from some variation
Thank you!
By Paulina U K•
Sep 10, 2020
Great course, it would be great if the articles used were up to date.
By Ioannis T•
Oct 14, 2020
Nice course with important knowledge.