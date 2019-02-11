Chevron Left
NCDs are the leading cause of death in almost every region of the world, and place a huge burden on individuals, families and societies. Humanitarian settings have a negative effect on the levels of disease, and the possibility of treatment. The importance of NCDs in global health is acknowledged by their inclusion in the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for a reduction of a third in premature mortality from NCDs by 2030. However, NCDs have until recently received little attention in humanitarian settings, leaving prevention, care and treatment needs largely unaddressed among some of the most vulnerable populations. According to the World Health Organization, 70 percent of global deaths are due to NCDs. The four main disease groups which cause the greatest number of deaths are cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (including asthma). The course will provide knowledge about issues and dilemmas that occur around NCDs in humanitarian settings and possible solutions. Why are NCDs a problem in humanitarian emergencies or crises? Natural disasters and complex emergencies, including armed conflict, have a negative effect on the levels of disease, and on the possibilities for preventing, treating and caring for people with NCDs. People living with NCDs often need continuous care to avoid disease progression, and disrupted treatment due to natural disaster or emergencies pose a large health challenge. In conflict situations and fragile contexts, the challenge of disrupted care and treatment may be exacerbated – an estimated 65 million people have been forcibly displaced by conflict, displacement lasts longer, and at times health systems and health personnel are deliberately targeted....

AS

Mar 19, 2019

Coursera is very nice and easy way to uptade your knowledge ,have participants have numerous choices of courses and can do the course of their choice.overall I am happy with this.

IH

Apr 8, 2020

Really interesting and great real life examples and case studies.

Nice mix of readings to broaden knowledge.

By SRISHTI B

Feb 11, 2019

I found this particular course extremely informative and even inspiring. It not only equipped me with new forms of knowledge, but also helped me gather a holistic perspective on NCD prevalence, existing situations, involved organizations and potential solutions.

By Kathleen B C

Apr 5, 2019

I enjoyed the course as it was quick and easy to learn. the videos where easy to follow and very informative about humanitarian settings. I liked that the content was less that 5 years old and relevant to current world crisis situations.

By Sergio S

Sep 8, 2019

Overall I found the content of the course very pertinent to the final objectives. The speakers and their experience was indeed vital as well as the course's readings have been well chosen and also very pertinent.

By Aamir s

Mar 20, 2019

Coursera is very nice and easy way to uptade your knowledge ,have participants have numerous choices of courses and can do the course of their choice.overall I am happy with this.

By Izzy H

Apr 9, 2020

Really interesting and great real life examples and case studies.

Nice mix of readings to broaden knowledge.

By Benedetta A

Oct 18, 2019

This course is incredibly interesting and well structured

By Michelle G

Feb 7, 2021

I loved the exhaustive number of scientific papers and also the videos of people telling their stories about this matter based on personal experience. I live in Venezuela and one of the main challenges for the humanitarian response has been covering the needs of patients with NCDs as there is an important burden of Communicable diseases here, a poor health system and scarce health professionals to deal with these conditions that clearly need more specialized management in most of the cases.

By Gabriel C

Apr 30, 2020

The course has a very accessible language and the videos are taught in a very clear and objective way. I really liked Siri Tellier, she talks like someone who has a lot of ownership of the subject (and she really does, seeing how much she studies and publishes about it). Thanks to Sandro Demaio (I admire him a lot) and Sylvia Khamati who contributed a lot to the learning.

To all who contributed to this course, in each video, each material and in everything, my congratulations!

By Yashchenko M

Jul 17, 2020

The course gives a comprehensive understanding of the scope of NCDs issue and underpins gaps that are to be addressed both by humanitarian actors and by researches. Thanks for the course.

P.S. I guess, it should be continuously updated as new documents and articles are published, standards are corrected and new programs are in place.

By Mirna S

Jul 1, 2020

The course is done and delivered by experts who love what they are doing and passionate to take learners onboard, navigating through the challenges of NCDs interventions in various humanitarian settings. It is a very comprehensive course for its intermediate level, takes us onsite, and is resources packed. Thank you very much.

By Nain D

Oct 8, 2021

The course was very informative. It provided a deeper understanding of the NCDs in humanitarian settings. The only technical problem that i faced in this course was that most of the reading material was not available to me as an error kept occuring.

By Elaheh A

May 2, 2021

I really learned and enjoyed this course. The instructor could show her passion about the topic and raised attention as well. I strongly suggest this course to whom working in health systems especially the one in NCD and Emergency settings.

By Nadira S

May 19, 2021

So valuable course and great learning opportunity- really recommended and to review again for info refresh

By Susi P

Dec 27, 2020

It is a very comprehensive course and the presenter/ instructor who are experts in their fields.

By Henok M

Oct 3, 2020

it has been a great for me to have experience on this kinds of course.

By Kris D R

Aug 12, 2020

Excellent course, an eye-opener!

By ALESSANDRO B

Jan 30, 2021

Useful tips

By Mona A A

Jul 22, 2020

good

By Maihan A

Jan 15, 2022

The course is greatly deisgned. I liked the sections where people from the field are sharing their experience an perspective. In general, the course is based on the ongoing crises. I would lilke to suggest to update some of the materials if pssible and updated articles available.

By Isobel B

May 3, 2020

Excellent provision of reference for further reading

I would have preferred more slides summarising the information visually - I felt that the information was primarily presented as spoken and the course would benefit from some variation

Thank you!

By Paulina U K

Sep 10, 2020

Great course, it would be great if the articles used were up to date.

By Ioannis T

Oct 14, 2020

Nice course with important knowledge.

