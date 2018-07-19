About this Course

176,537 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Reflective Listening
  • Active Listening
  • Crisis Intervention
  • Psychological First Aid

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(49,146 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Reflective Listening/Rapport

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Assessment and Prioritization

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Intervention and Disposition

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PSYCHOLOGICAL FIRST AID

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder