Coursera Instructor Network
Psychological Safety
Coursera Instructor Network

Psychological Safety

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amber Dailey-Hebert

Instructor: Amber Dailey-Hebert

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify and foster psychological safety in groups, understanding its impact and overcoming challenges.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This short course will provide participants with an understanding of psychological safety and the skills needed to create safe, inclusive, and supportive environments in their lives.

What's included

9 videos3 readings4 assignments

Instructor

Amber Dailey-Hebert
Coursera Instructor Network
1 Course67 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions