Stress First Aid (SFA) is a peer support toolkit designed to preserve life, prevent further harm, and promote recovery. Stress First Aid offers a flexible menu of options for recognizing and addressing stress reactions. It can be used for self-care, to help co-workers with stress reactions, or to help someone seek other types of support. Stress First Aid is a framework of practical actions that can help reduce the likelihood that stress reactions will develop into more severe or long-term problems. Ideally everyone in an organization would learn the vocabulary and basics of Stress First Aid, to share a language and understanding of stress and stress injury. When everyone in an organization is trained in SFA, support could occur wherever and whenever it’s needed.
Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers: A Peer Support Tool
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Differentiate the range of presentations of stress within the stress continuum model.
Distinguish yellow zone from orange zone stress(ors) and identify four sources of orange zone stress.
Recognize “Grow the Green” mental wellness practices for individuals and groups.
Apply the Stress First Aid principles of Continuous, Primary and Secondary Aid through case exemplar.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
4 quizzes, 1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In the first week of "Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers," we'll lay the foundation for understanding stress and stress injury. We’ll discuss the unique stressors that healthcare professionals face in their daily practice and gain crucial insights to recognize early signs of stress injury. By the end of this week, you'll have the vocabulary to discuss stress within the context of the Stress First Aid peer support model.
What's included
5 videos9 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts
In the second week of "Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers", we will link the stress first aid model to both the stress continuum and four sources of orange zone stress providing learners with a framework from which to assess when stress first aid is needed. We will deconstruct the stress first aid model emphasizing Continuous, Primary, and Secondary Aid strategies linking them to a set of actionable behaviors designed to preserve life, prevent further harm, and promote recovery. Upon completion of Week 2 content, participants will gain a greater appreciation for why stress first aid is optimally delivered by peers because peers have already acquired the necessary context to care for those around them in the workspace.
What's included
9 videos5 readings1 quiz7 discussion prompts
This week, you will focus on methods that will encourage growth within the green zone of the Stress Continuum. While we’ve talked about Stress First Aid mostly in relation to when individuals are facing a crisis (orange or red zone), it is also important for us to recognize that it’s important to recognize opportunities for wellness and resilience-based practices. As we move toward the final week of the course, we’ll also consider what we need to understand about ourselves as caregivers of Stress First Aid.
What's included
6 videos9 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts
This week you will apply the content learned from weeks 1, 2 and 3 through case study application. Through case studies, you will be challenged to apply Continuous, Primary and Secondary Aid strategies through the prism of the stress continuum. Additionally, we will provide additional guidance around the value of performing your own community resource list so that you will be best prepared to support peers wherever they may fall along the Stress Continuum.
What's included
9 videos10 readings1 quiz8 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Psychology
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Psychology? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.