Duke University
Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers: A Peer Support Tool
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sean Convoy
Mitchell Heflin
Mary Barzee

Instructors: Sean Convoy

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Differentiate the range of presentations of stress within the stress continuum model.

  • Distinguish yellow zone from orange zone stress(ors) and identify four sources of orange zone stress.

  • Recognize “Grow the Green” mental wellness practices for individuals and groups.

  • Apply the Stress First Aid principles of Continuous, Primary and Secondary Aid through case exemplar.

There are 4 modules in this course

In the first week of "Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers," we'll lay the foundation for understanding stress and stress injury. We’ll discuss the unique stressors that healthcare professionals face in their daily practice and gain crucial insights to recognize early signs of stress injury. By the end of this week, you'll have the vocabulary to discuss stress within the context of the Stress First Aid peer support model.

What's included

5 videos9 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts

In the second week of "Stress First Aid for Healthcare Workers", we will link the stress first aid model to both the stress continuum and four sources of orange zone stress providing learners with a framework from which to assess when stress first aid is needed. We will deconstruct the stress first aid model emphasizing Continuous, Primary, and Secondary Aid strategies linking them to a set of actionable behaviors designed to preserve life, prevent further harm, and promote recovery. Upon completion of Week 2 content, participants will gain a greater appreciation for why stress first aid is optimally delivered by peers because peers have already acquired the necessary context to care for those around them in the workspace.

What's included

9 videos5 readings1 quiz7 discussion prompts

This week, you will focus on methods that will encourage growth within the green zone of the Stress Continuum. While we’ve talked about Stress First Aid mostly in relation to when individuals are facing a crisis (orange or red zone), it is also important for us to recognize that it’s important to recognize opportunities for wellness and resilience-based practices. As we move toward the final week of the course, we’ll also consider what we need to understand about ourselves as caregivers of Stress First Aid.

What's included

6 videos9 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts

This week you will apply the content learned from weeks 1, 2 and 3 through case study application. Through case studies, you will be challenged to apply Continuous, Primary and Secondary Aid strategies through the prism of the stress continuum. Additionally, we will provide additional guidance around the value of performing your own community resource list so that you will be best prepared to support peers wherever they may fall along the Stress Continuum.

What's included

9 videos10 readings1 quiz8 discussion prompts

Instructors

1 Course330 learners

