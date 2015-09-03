About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Instructors

University of Pittsburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction & Disaster Cycle

Week 2

Personal Preparedness Basics

Week 3

Personal Preparedness Safety

Week 4

Attitudes and Awareness

