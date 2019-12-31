CH
Jan 30, 2017
Really great course that's paced well. I believe this is a course everyone should and CAN take! These things are important to know especially if you live in an area where disasters are prone.
JL
Oct 7, 2020
grateful to have this kind of Course in here while having sponsor. Most important course because it teaches the basic surviving skills and safety during disaster. likewise, Safety First!
By Michael C•
Dec 30, 2019
This is a pretty good course, and one which I do recommend. I certainly learn a lot of information from it. The only thing that kept me from giving this course 5 Stars is that it contains a peer reviewed assignment in week four, but the peer reviews never seem to get done. The discussion board for week four is nothing more than students begging for someone to peer review their assignment so they can complete the course. This is not the type of course where a peer reviewed assignment works well.
This one criticism aside, the course is very well presented. The instructor is extremely knowledgeable, and you will be better prepared for a disaster after completing "Disaster Preparedness".
By Sehresh M•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent course, logically put together and well presented. It raises multiple issues, some of which we were aware of but had not addressed and others which we had not even considered.
By Emma B•
Oct 5, 2015
By Neal B T•
Jan 15, 2020
Course content was well organized, intentional and practical. I decided on this course because I wanted to additional knowledge on the factors and dynamics of disaster management and preparation, as I look to volunteer with one of the local disaster relief networks in m6 local area. On the other hand, if you’d like to increase your awareness about disaster management on a personal level to keep you and your loved ones safe, this is a great course for that as well, strongly encourage it!
By Emilson F•
May 12, 2020
I enjoyed the challenge and was proud finishing this course, unfortunately for me I couldn't get to certificate without paying the course,it's unfortunate I don't have the finances to pay given I only work a Govt employee in Philippines and due to our local lockdown I'm not earning regularly,I intend to use the certificate for my application for promotion, sadly I can't afford the certificate.im thankful nonetheless for the opportunity to learn and participate.
By Ngien S K•
Jun 5, 2020
Very useful course. With the frequency of disasters ever increasing around the world, this course can help to increase the preparedness of the course participants in facing disasters, IF the participants really put in their full effort especially in the assignment. The course coordinators were quite helpful in assisting with problems faced during the grading of the assignment.
By christie c•
May 29, 2020
This is an excellent course and a must-to-do for all personnel. The content is well organized and very well presented. This course moves the learner from the fundamentals of preparedness, to designing personal preparedness plans and also introduces to the real mindset that we only face in case of an emergency.
Through this course we are even mentally prepared or at least ready to ask questions on how we will be behaving in an disaster event.
Extremely worthwhile.
By Jeffrey P S•
Sep 4, 2019
The online course Disaster Preparedness is a very excellent course . The learning content is very interesting and it was presented by a learning facilitator who is an expert in his field . We are currently experiencing the impact of climate change and the Disaster plan taken at the end of the course is no less than very useful and applicable as a an adaptive measure to protect lives and minimize damage in the event of a disaster. Thank you so much !
By Vivian G•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent course! Learn, at your own pace, life-saving techniques to protect your self, loved ones, and your home; while also adding skills to apply to every day disaster scenarios for work as a first-responder or disaster relief worker.
I particularly enjoyed the following Coursera features: save notes; read lecture as video plays; and save the quiz to go back to read pertinent material.
By Natasha B•
Apr 10, 2020
Excellent! It was easy to understand. I am a volunteer at the Philadelphia MRC and have been in disaster simulation exercises and have deployed during a few public health disasters. I learn a lot from these experiences.
However, for the survival tips video, I would have preferred having pictures in addition to calling them out. Thank you!
By Premvignesh S A•
May 7, 2020
Excellent course.. Really worthy to learn specially for the QHSE, Healthcare Professionals. and in general all to know. how to handle disaster situation. Gained worthy knowledge.
Special Thanks to Pro. Michael Beach & all the Supporting Team members for sharing their knowledge. Thank you Sir!!!
&
Thank you all team members. & colleagues.
By Yogesh G•
Aug 31, 2017
This course is super useful. Many don't get the point of being prepared, others take it to extreme, often useless levels of preparation bordering debilitating paranoia. This course is grounded in reality and gives very useful, actionable tips to being prepared. Prof. Michael Beach is very effective and encouraging. Will recommend.
By Nicholas R•
May 3, 2020
This course is excellent, well presented and necessary in modern society.
I am absolutely thankful for the content, everyone should do this course, it is concise and well thought out. The assignment at the end of the course is relevant and worth the effort to do well as it can be kept for personal implementation afterward.
By Emilio C•
Mar 3, 2019
Practical, targeted course, quite based on US vision, but applicable in many other contexts. Some of the links to external material do not work any longer, it would be great if they could be reviewed. In any case, thank you very much for having compiled this useful knowledge!
By Amit K S•
May 30, 2020
I learn a lot of new things regarding disaster management, personal preparedness and triage. Thank you Dr Michael Beach for making such interesting MOOC about disaster preparedness. This course is equally important for disaster policy researcher like me. Thank again.
By Berthia N•
Jul 19, 2019
I enjoyed the content of this course. I will recommend it to my friends and neighbours to force/ guide them to prepare their own plans. Many people I know are still 'winging' it, which is not safe. Thank you University of Pittsburgh for making this course possible.
By Justin D•
Dec 3, 2015
The course was very interesting an informative. I feel much more prepared for if an unfortunate scenario is to present itself to me and the family. I'm very glad for this opportunity I received and the knowledge I now possess. Thanks.
-Justin Dougherty Winter Park, FL
By Leagaioalii M•
Jan 31, 2017
Dr. Beach was engaged with students on video. I really enjoyed the interaction with other students globally on the 'Open Forum' portion. MOOCs gave me the opportunity to learn on my time frame. I highly recommend purchasing your certification, you've earned it!
By Dr N N•
Jul 23, 2019
Definitely, it is a great guide line for 'disaster preparedness'. Course is well planned, very informative and interesting too.
Yet, there is scope to improve the course by providing more specific knowledge related to specific disaster.
Thank you.
By Rodney S G•
May 26, 2020
It was great, it was part refresher and new information. It great insight into how countries like Japan are rearranging their response model to gain better results, by using lessons learnt to prepare for the next if and when it should happen.
By Christian O P Y•
Sep 9, 2020
The best course with hands-on skills ready for use and application in a disaster situation. Very interactive with key stakeholders representatives sharing their experiences.
By Andrea C•
Oct 31, 2019
Well organized and very well presented. This course takes the learner from the fundamentals of preparedness, to designing personal preparedness plans. Very worthwhile.
By Noel C•
Apr 1, 2020
Great course, really enjoyed it. Lots to learn. Would highly recommend it to anyone who likes to be prepared.
By MOHAMED M K•
Apr 14, 2020
As a registered Occupational Therapist from Malaysia, I am very satisfied with the content of this Disaster Preparedness online course offered by the University of Pittsburgh. The contents of the course have helped me understand the emergency response and disaster preparedness process. With current Covid 19 pandemic that happens all round the world including Malaysia, it gives me some ideas how to prepare myself and my family to face effects of disaster in terms of mitigation plan, response and soon recovery plan. I have also learnt that we have to be prepared anytime not only physically but also mentally, with application of positive attitudes and mindset. I am looking forward to further my understanding in psychological first aid that will benefit my clients and their family after disaster.
By Christina H•
Jan 31, 2017
