Profile

Michael Beach

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Michael Beach is an assistant professor in the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing. He teaches in the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner area of concentration and coordinates the 2nd Degree Accelerated BSN Program. His courses include: Ethics in Health Care, Graduate and Undergraduate Physical Assessment, Heath Risks, Clinical Diagnostics, and Fundamentals of Disaster and Mass Casualty Care.
    He is an Acute Care Adult and Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and practices Emergency Medicine. He received his Doctor of Nursing Practice in 2009 and published Disaster Preparedness and Management (F.A. Davis) in 2010; he has presented nationally and internationally. Dr. Beach has been involved with volunteer search and rescue for over 20 years and is a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Teams (DMAT) part of the Department of Health and Human Services. He has been involved with disaster responses including the Gulf Coast of Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina and in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

    Courses

    Disaster Preparedness

