Learner Reviews & Feedback for Trauma Emergencies and Care by University of Colorado System

4.8
stars
377 ratings
84 reviews

Welcome to Trauma Emergencies and Care. In this course, you will learn about some of the mechanics and physics of trauma on the human body, and how this can cause injury. You will continue to expand your new vocabulary with medical terminology, and learn how to describe the different injuries you may see. You will also learn about the trauma system itself- and when it is important to transport patients to a trauma center. Then we will dive into specific injuries based on what part of the body may be injured- or trauma by system. There are different considerations in the trauma patients depending on both how, and where, they are injured. And of course- you will learn your standard approach to a history and physical exam of the trauma patient. Finally, you will learn about something that you hope to never encounter: mass casualty incidents, or MCI’s. These are occurrences where you may have multiple patients, and there is an organized and specific approach as a provider in these circumstances....

FM

Oct 6, 2020

Very good course, well structured and with top update information. Teachers very clear pronunciation, make it very understandable for non english born. Thanks!!!

MN

Nov 29, 2020

Excellent course. All the lecturers explains the topic clearly and it is easy to follow. Reading assignments are informative and useful.

By Duru C O

Feb 17, 2019

My journey through this course was a wonderful one. I have been able to add a lot to what i know already as regards emergency situation and intervention to it. mostly as it concerns trauma. My thanks goes to the tutors and the organizers of this course. Thanks and God bless you all.

By paska l

Oct 16, 2019

I am very thankful to the University of Colorado for the coursera online courses and the financial aid offered. I was able to complete my course and received my certificate. I would wish to do a degree course. Thank you once again for the grate support.

By �Sadman S R

Jul 2, 2020

The images and writings displayed during the presentations should be made easily visible. It becomes difficult to read because of their small sizes. Also, more images need to be added with the presentations for better understanding.

By Jenniffer V M

Jul 23, 2020

Um curso muito bom e bem didático para pessoas que se interessam por essa área. Estou extremamente feliz por sair daqui com o sentimento de saber como utilizar isso em minha vida profissional. Obrigada por tudo!

By Greg S

May 31, 2019

Great presentations, but some of the test questions seem open to interpretation. It would be good if there was some way to understand what the right answers are without compromising the integrity of the test.

By Luis R H S O

Oct 5, 2019

Really good i´ve learned a lot of attention in any accident case. In fact once i had a bicycle accident could apply some knowledge from here. Easy way to understand and easy way of learning english.

By Fernando B M

Oct 7, 2020

Very good course, well structured and with top update information. Teachers very clear pronunciation, make it very understandable for non english born. Thanks!!!

By Tetiana K

Sep 13, 2020

The amazing complete course. The very professional's instructors, and good explanation of practical skills.

By CASTRILLON L D M

Aug 13, 2020

Muy buen curso que brinda los fundamentos del manejo del paciente con trauma en el ámbito prehospitalario

By DAWAR R

Jun 10, 2020

its wonderful course for learning it boost my knowledge i am very thankful for giving this opportunity.

By Joao P L A

Jun 6, 2020

It is a lot t learn, I recommend print all the reading material and use the resources as much as possible

By Geoffrey L L

Feb 29, 2020

Excellent course, that is well presented and taught. The background material is very relevant and useful.

By David I

Apr 21, 2019

Muito interessante, achei difícil, tem mesmo de se estudar e estar com atenção aos videos. Recomendo 100%

By Subekshya P

Feb 10, 2020

Being an emergency nurse, I found trauma emergency course is highly effective and useful for me. Thanks!

By Olanrewaju O M

Oct 3, 2020

Thank you so much university of Colorado system and coursera.this course was really helpful

By Jennifer L P

Jul 20, 2020

I really love the course so helpful to refreshen up all the concept in traumatic care😊

By Hamsa k K

Jun 27, 2020

excellent course with clear explanation. Thanks for the speakers and coursera

By Sameh b s

May 7, 2020

Perfect course icluding a good material and good informations with easy ways

By Máximo C

Sep 2, 2020

Buenas herramientas para poner en práctica y crecer como médico.

By juan f r m

Mar 2, 2020

excelente curso uno de los mejores que he realizado

By Dominik E L

Jun 29, 2020

Fairly easy but important and eye opening course.

By Jennifer G

Mar 20, 2019

Interesting course and cases to think about.

By Paul I

Oct 3, 2019

The course was well covered and executed .

By Joshua h

Apr 19, 2020

excellent course that is very challenging!

By André P F

Jul 3, 2020

A great, didactic and informative course!

