FM
Oct 6, 2020
Very good course, well structured and with top update information. Teachers very clear pronunciation, make it very understandable for non english born. Thanks!!!
MN
Nov 29, 2020
Excellent course. All the lecturers explains the topic clearly and it is easy to follow. Reading assignments are informative and useful.
By Duru C O•
Feb 17, 2019
My journey through this course was a wonderful one. I have been able to add a lot to what i know already as regards emergency situation and intervention to it. mostly as it concerns trauma. My thanks goes to the tutors and the organizers of this course. Thanks and God bless you all.
By paska l•
Oct 16, 2019
I am very thankful to the University of Colorado for the coursera online courses and the financial aid offered. I was able to complete my course and received my certificate. I would wish to do a degree course. Thank you once again for the grate support.
By �Sadman S R•
Jul 2, 2020
The images and writings displayed during the presentations should be made easily visible. It becomes difficult to read because of their small sizes. Also, more images need to be added with the presentations for better understanding.
By Jenniffer V M•
Jul 23, 2020
Um curso muito bom e bem didático para pessoas que se interessam por essa área. Estou extremamente feliz por sair daqui com o sentimento de saber como utilizar isso em minha vida profissional. Obrigada por tudo!
By Greg S•
May 31, 2019
Great presentations, but some of the test questions seem open to interpretation. It would be good if there was some way to understand what the right answers are without compromising the integrity of the test.
By Luis R H S O•
Oct 5, 2019
Really good i´ve learned a lot of attention in any accident case. In fact once i had a bicycle accident could apply some knowledge from here. Easy way to understand and easy way of learning english.
By Fernando B M•
Oct 7, 2020
By Tetiana K•
Sep 13, 2020
The amazing complete course. The very professional's instructors, and good explanation of practical skills.
By CASTRILLON L D M•
Aug 13, 2020
Muy buen curso que brinda los fundamentos del manejo del paciente con trauma en el ámbito prehospitalario
By DAWAR R•
Jun 10, 2020
its wonderful course for learning it boost my knowledge i am very thankful for giving this opportunity.
By Joao P L A•
Jun 6, 2020
It is a lot t learn, I recommend print all the reading material and use the resources as much as possible
By Geoffrey L L•
Feb 29, 2020
Excellent course, that is well presented and taught. The background material is very relevant and useful.
By David I•
Apr 21, 2019
Muito interessante, achei difícil, tem mesmo de se estudar e estar com atenção aos videos. Recomendo 100%
By Subekshya P•
Feb 10, 2020
Being an emergency nurse, I found trauma emergency course is highly effective and useful for me. Thanks!
By Olanrewaju O M•
Oct 3, 2020
Thank you so much university of Colorado system and coursera.this course was really helpful
By Jennifer L P•
Jul 20, 2020
I really love the course so helpful to refreshen up all the concept in traumatic care😊
By Hamsa k K•
Jun 27, 2020
excellent course with clear explanation. Thanks for the speakers and coursera
By Sameh b s•
May 7, 2020
Perfect course icluding a good material and good informations with easy ways
By Máximo C•
Sep 2, 2020
Buenas herramientas para poner en práctica y crecer como médico.
By juan f r m•
Mar 2, 2020
excelente curso uno de los mejores que he realizado
By Dominik E L•
Jun 29, 2020
Fairly easy but important and eye opening course.
By Jennifer G•
Mar 20, 2019
Interesting course and cases to think about.
By Paul I•
Oct 3, 2019
The course was well covered and executed .
By Joshua h•
Apr 19, 2020
excellent course that is very challenging!
By André P F•
Jul 3, 2020
A great, didactic and informative course!