Acute stroke is a time-dependent medical emergency. In acute ischemic stroke, the first objective is to restore brain flow using sistemic thrombolytic treatment and, in patients with large vessel occlusion, by endovascular treatment. In hemorrhagic stroke there are also specific treatments that can improve the clinical outcome. The sooner the initiation of all these therapies the higher the clinical benefit. Thus, the organization of Stroke Code systems coordinated between emergency medical systems and hospitals is crucial to achieve early medical attention and treament. Neurological scales facilitate stroke recognition at both hospital and pre-hospital levels and provide valuable information of stroke severity. The RACE scale is a prehospital scale validated as a tool to identify patients with suspected large vessel occlusion who are potential candidates for endovascular treatment. This course aims to update general knowledge in acute stroke and currently available treatments, to review the protocol of the Stroke Code and, finally, to train in the use of the RACE scale. The target profile of this course is aimed to all health professionals working in the field of emergencies....

AK

Aug 4, 2019

It was really great experience to learn more about stroke, stroke treatments, stroke code, and its evaluation scale. It will definitely help me in my work.

KJ

Nov 23, 2021

I enjoyed and learned a lot from this course. I hope that in my country such a well-planned code can also be implemented for the benefit of patients.

By Kimberley

Mar 28, 2020

Very informative course, especially if you are clinically inclined about the therapy area.

By Huong Q

Nov 22, 2019

An useful course! I can use the RACE scale after this coure.

By Yeldos Z

Feb 20, 2021

Thank you very much!

Video tests were best!

By Aedrian A

Jan 14, 2021

There is a lot of practical information here that is useful for a wide range of audiences - lay people, allied health professionals, medical students, general practitioners and even neurologists-in-training. An adequate coverage of the basics of stroke pathophysiology, diagnosis and management was provided before dwelling on the aforementioned RACE scale. Covering the "context" of the practice in the form of a primer to the Catalonian regional stroke system is also a nice touch.

By Felix K H S

Apr 1, 2020

excellent course - presenter very clear and efficient and did not waste time. Is the most efficient coursera course I have encountered - the first coursera course I have actually completed. I wished I had the finances to get a certificate.

By Sebastián O B C

Sep 26, 2020

I really liked the course, I found it very interesting and important. The class material and the teachers are very good.

By Dr. T D

Aug 6, 2020

it was awasome experiance .n thanks alot

By Shafi V

Aug 13, 2020

great sessions and lectures .thank you

By هاجر م ي ا

Apr 18, 2022

Ve earned any rom his ourse

By Noha M G

Nov 8, 2020

great job thank you

By JARREL W

Dec 1, 2020

excellent course.

By MAYURI P

Jun 4, 2020

THANKYOU SO MUCH

By FREDRIK F G

Aug 29, 2020

Very well done!

By Sergi F B

Aug 26, 2020

Muy buen curso, sobre todo me ha gustado la semana 4. Requiere poco tiempo (bastante menos del que se pide) y las fechas de terminio de actividades son flexibles.

