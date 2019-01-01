Learner Reviews & Feedback for Virology and Epidemiology in the Time of COVID-19 by American Museum of Natural History
About the Course
This course covers the science and social impacts of viral infectious diseases. We will begin by covering the basics: what a virus is, the structural and functional diversity of viruses, and how viruses use our bodies and the bodies of other organisms to replicate. Then we will dive into the human response: how our immune systems work to protect us from pathogenic viruses and how we use science and social systems to fend off viruses through vaccines and public health measures. We will look closely at the COVID-19 pandemic, examining the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the development of the vaccines, and how social and economic disparities influenced risk during the pandemic. Throughout the course, we will hear from experts in the fields of molecular biology, epidemiology, environmental biology, medicine, and public health to learn how technology and engineering solutions are helping scientists understand, track, and model viruses and disease outbreaks....