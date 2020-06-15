About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the role of surveillance within the broader fields of epidemiology and public health

  • Assign objectives to define surveillance cases

  • Use public health surveillance reporting systems

  • Compare and contrast surveillance systems using system attributes

Skills you will gain

  • Data Collection
  • Epidemiology
  • surveillance
  • Disease Surveillance
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Surveillance as a Core Public Health Function

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Defining Surveillance Objectives

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Surveillance Data Reporting Systems

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Surveillance System Attributes and Assessing Performance

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 42 min)

About the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

