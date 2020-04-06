PP
Apr 5, 2020
I fully enjoyed the course. The doctors that gave each lesson made it easier than I thought. The quizzes were not easy which I really liked because it made me study even harder.
CM
Jul 10, 2020
It was a great journey taking this course and though I am not in the health sector, my interest in venturing into it has been increased through taking this course
By Pablo•
Apr 5, 2020
By Christophe C•
Mar 31, 2020
Interesting but a bit too focussed on US
By Joanna L H R M•
Aug 15, 2020
I enjoyed learning about the theoretical concepts of "The Building Blocks" of Surveillance in Public Health. I found that the nine principles of surveillance could be applied to the current COVID19 situation and unfortunately we are unable to do adequate surveillance when you look at the Building Blocks, too many negative attributes to have successful surveillance: timeliness-not good due to lack of resources, stability-poor due to the lack of cooperation between State and Federal agencies/government, sensitivity-varies. The other attributes are questionable as well.
By Kathy B•
Aug 10, 2020
I loved Dr. Gurley's course and learned so much. She used real world data from her own research which made everything we learned understandable and very interesting. Her lectures were clear and concise. All the readings she provided were highly informative. If you want to do well and learn as much as possible from this course I strongly suggest that you read all the recommended resources carefully.
By Charles W•
May 6, 2020
I thought this course was very clear and effective in using some examples to illustrate concepts about surveillance systems!
I wonder if there might be something in the first quiz that might need to be revised (where I don't think the "correct" answers in the map actually change between the dates), but this course did a good job overall with either not providing or correcting typos.
Thank you!
By Sirius•
Jun 30, 2020
The whole course is very clear and straight forward. Together with examples, it is very easy to understand. Also the lecturer Dr. Gurley has been explaining all the concept clearly and vividly. Can tell that she has a lot of passion toward what she is doing. She used examples from her own experiences which makes the whole course more attractive.
By Ricardo V F•
Jul 23, 2020
A wonderful explanation of a topic that might result very hard to deal with, or very difficult to withstand for non-experts in the subject. The real-life examples present with clarity the underlying importance of the surveillance process when tracking communicable diseases, and how to focus efforts on the right elements.
By Shehreen F•
May 18, 2020
What an excellent instructor!! Absolutely loved her, a big thank you for coming to Bangladesh and helping us out. Very useful course. I'm from Bangladesh myself so i could easily relate to the situations. Most importantly learned what a good surveillance system should contain and its importance in public health..
By Clifford M•
Jul 11, 2020
By steve s•
Jul 16, 2020
Superior introduction into Surveillance Systems, Epidemiology. Very timely and I look forward to the update to come when the COVID-19 pandemic becomes history.
By MD Z R•
Feb 23, 2021
This course was well structured with relevant examples and exercise sessions. I got, what I looked for in this course. My gratitude to the instructor.
By Abhishek C•
Apr 26, 2020
It was good introduction of surveillance system, the Nipah and rota virus examples from Bangladesh was very helpful in deeper understanding. Thank you
By Philemon N•
Dec 8, 2020
Ce cours a renforcer mes connaissance sur système de surveillance en santé publique, j'ai appris que nous sommes tous plus en sécurité si nous partageons les informations sur les évènements et les risques.
Ce cours constitue la base de fondement des mes activités professionnel en tant que médecin de santé publique et épidémiologie.
Ce monde a besoin des hommes et femmes a compétences en sante publique et épidémiologie pour faire face aux défis en santé qui accablent le monde actuel. Notre apprentissage vient en contribution afin d'infléchir la tendances de la courbe épidémiologique tant national qu'internationale.
Nous sommes ravi des bonnes présentations avec accents sur nos attentes et réalités sur terrain. Etant motiver par la volonté de savoir et approfondir mes connaissances en santé publique et épidémiologie, Nous comptons poursuivre les cours jusqu'au bout de ma spécialisation d'épidémiologie de pratique en santé publique .
Pour clore, je dis grand merci a coursera son équipe cadre organisatrice et sans oublier UNV qui nous donne des Opportunity de développer nos connaissance pour un monde meilleur de demain.
By Beverley Y•
Feb 6, 2021
It's a good course for those who would like to know more about public health surveillance systems and how it is used to assess the burden of certain types of diseases and mortality rates of others, followed by the course of action done to address and reduce its prevalence. Emily does a great job explaining through these concepts in a way that is easy to understand and apply in the examples provided, such as the Japanese encephalitis virus and rotavirus examples. Great course overall!
By Thang N•
Jul 11, 2020
My best part is learning through the epidemiology course presentations was with Dr. Gurley. Her entire well-presented course section on epidemiology surveillance is relatable, connective, & easy to understand, with cohesive comparable slides. She made it interesting and actually enjoyable. Thank you!!!
By Michael S•
Jul 13, 2020
I am an infectious disease investigator, primary to natural history of, transmission and host cell - cytopathology, evaluation of innate immune responsiveness. This block was of great interest as I worked on SARS-CoV and Nipah Virus. Now I'm putting these pathogens into context with Epidemiology.
By Ana B•
Jun 11, 2020
Great course! It is a nice introduction to public health and surveillance systems. The examples given are based on real life cases and situations, which makes the content even more compelling. The video lectures and articles provided are enriching and interesting. I would recommend!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 15, 2021
This is a comprehensive foundational course on one of the most useful concepts in epidemiology - surveillance. The instructor is definitely an expert in the field, drawing from her vast experience in presenting examples relevant to both developed and developing country settings.
By Rupok C•
Jun 15, 2020
Great explanation about the most important topic of Epidemiology. Thanks to instructor Emily who showed how she along with ICDDR,B initiated Surveillance System to combat Nipah Virus, Japanese encephalitis virus and Rotavirus in my country Bangladesh.
By Francesco M•
Apr 17, 2020
Building Blocks is fundamental to face and stop high rates of Covid Disease in this time. Unfortunaley European Response is not unitarian and might be a second wave of spreading after some re-openings of Industry and National Lockdown
By Marco A G•
Sep 12, 2021
Course within the Epidemiology in Public Health Specialized Program absolutely necessary and fundamental for comprehensive 360-degree understanding.
By Jennifer O•
Mar 21, 2020
This course provided a great overview of surveillance systems with great case examples and multiple relevant global standards. Definitely worth it.
By Isaac F R G•
Jul 17, 2021
Muy buen curso, la Doctora Emily Gurley explica de manera muy comprensible a través de ejemplos prácticos. Información sintetizada y completa.
By Daniel O•
Jun 16, 2020
I couldn't have wished for something better; everything about the class was on point, with epidemiologic case studies to backup. Thank you
By Suneel K G•
May 9, 2020
Most of the learners come from non- English speaking countries. Thanks, Emily Gurley for teaching us with an easily understandable accent.