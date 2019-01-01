Profile

Aruna Chandran, MD, MPH

Associate Scientist

    Bio

    Dr. Chandran is a social epidemiologist, interested in applying epidemiologic methods to address the influences of socioeconomic and place-based factors on health outcomes. Her interest is in applying epidemiologic methods to address health disparities and inequities through analyzing and understanding social determinants of health. She is involved in several multi-cohort consortium projects studying both HIV prevention/treatment as well as child health outcomes. She also coordinates several studies related to program implementation and evaluation in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department. Dr. Chandran has experience in coordinating and conducting surveillance studies, program evaluations, and clinical trials both in the US as well as in numerous low and middle income countries. Her topical areas of study have included child injury and violence prevention, HIV and other infectious disease surveillance and monitoring, as well as vaccines and nutritional interventions for childhood upper and lower respiratory infections. As a pediatrician, Dr. Chandran's clinical practice has centered around childhood emergency and urgent care. She is involved in teaching introductory epidemiology courses both at the School of Public Health and the School of Medicine. Dr. Chandran previously served for two years as the Chief of Epidemiologic Services at the Baltimore City Health Department.

    Courses

    Essential Epidemiologic Tools for Public Health Practice

