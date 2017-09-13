MB
Dec 13, 2019
Excellent introduction to epidemiology and public health, all the topics link together well and provide a good understanding of the public health basics which assist with related study and work.
JC
Nov 6, 2020
Very informative and simple. A good refresher course for medical students who want to get into public health. The instructor is very clear and concise, making the whole thing easily digestible.
By Megan W•
Sep 13, 2017
Great course! I learned a lot about epidemiology in public health practice. The examples and exercises were really helpful in understanding how to apply what you learn.
By Christine J•
Feb 24, 2019
This was an excellent short course providing valuable resources and practice components to become more familiar with the calculations
I would definitely recommend this course. Thank you
By Madeleine B•
Dec 14, 2019
Excellent introduction to epidemiology and public health, all the topics link together well and provide a good understanding of the public health basics which assist with related study and work.
By chidi c I•
May 13, 2019
just want to thank John Hopkins university/coursera for the opportunity given to me to study.
By FRAL O O•
Jul 13, 2018
This course is an eye opener to public health experts who operate as jack-of-all-trade,especially on the department od disease surveillance. so wonderful.
By Vitalii U•
Jul 6, 2018
Excelent introduction to Epidemiology in Public Health. Good focu on difference between clinicl trials epidemiology and epidemiology for public health
By Carla C•
Nov 27, 2018
It was nice to learn more about epidemiology and how to apply it in public health. Thank your for the learning and each activity. It was really nice.
By Zhikuan Q•
May 11, 2019
This course is an excellent intro-course to epidemiology in public health practice.
By Martina J•
May 7, 2019
Excellent!!!
By Annabelle W•
May 9, 2019
Relevant and incredibly useful, well presented too. A little US-specific but nonetheless applicable elsewhere.
By Clinton J•
Sep 30, 2020
This is definitely one of the best course to take and dedicate time to if one is hoping to pursue a career in Public Health. The Necessity of Data and it's interpretation to understand Public Health problems and provide effective Solutions to curb the Menace of Public Health Challenges and diseases in a Population cannot be overlooked. Thanks to Coursera for the Financial aid given to me to take this course, a big thank you to John Hopkins University (School of Public Health) for such an educational course, and a heartfelt Thank you goes to Dr Keri Althof for her dedication and making this course easy to understand and adding immense value to my life.
By Chi S•
Sep 9, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, the instructor has taken the time to introduce the problem-solving methodology explained the data sources, diseases burden measurements, and how to select health indicator as far as public health is concerned. The exercises and quizzes provide have really enabled me to understand how to identify a public health problem and how to calculate and interpret direct and indirect age-adjusted mortality rates….
In a nutshell, had a great time and fun. This course has actually ignited my thirst in grasping and leveraging the fundamentals of epidemiology to my community.
By Joanna L H R M•
Jul 27, 2020
I totally love learning. I returned to school in 2015 for the purpose of achieving my Graduate Degree in Nursing which I completed in 2018. Now, I want to keep my mind sharp, filled with new information that will keep me at the top of my game in the field of Health and Nursing. With the current situation of the COVID19 Pandemic, i thought that strengthening my knowledge in Epidemiology would be very good. I have now completed two of my five units for this complete course.
By Lisa M T•
Sep 16, 2018
An excellent introductory course for epidemiology. It gave me a lot of understanding of the challenges as well as the practical aspects of what is needed to assess public health challenges in order for me to apply them for a rare disease called Mastocytosis & Mast Cell Diseases. I am exceedingly pleased with what I have learned and I am now considering going further in depth into this area of study. Thank you for an enlightening course!
By Olubayo G P•
Dec 7, 2017
Great course! Professional epidemiology was greatly simplified. I appreciate the week 4 the most because it introduced me to understanding Years of Potential Life Lost (YPLL), Disability-adjusted Life Years (DALYs) among others. I will recommend this course for those who want to have a simplified overview of professional epidemiology and learn skills related to measurement of disease burden.
By Dimple•
Feb 28, 2020
it is indeed a very comprehensive, clear and outstanding course provided by John Hopkins University. i would like to personally thank Keri Althof ma'am for putting across the important aspect of public health epidemiology in a very understanding and exclusie way. TAlso, thanks to all the team members of coursera for providing me this opportunity.
By Srivatsan R•
Jul 23, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed the course, as an aspiring epidemiologist, I think this specialization on Coursera has been very useful! It has provided me with the skills to feel confident at my organization and to learn and reinforce useful skills in Public Health and I will definitely recommend this to anyone interested.
By Gloria C W•
Aug 30, 2019
This course was a comprehensive study of epidemiology framework, vocabulary, processes, and objectives for the professional epidemiologist. The proctor/professor demonstrated many of the concepts and allowed us to do calculations on our own. She was a magnificent speaker and motivational. Thank you...
By MD Z R•
Feb 23, 2021
My gratitude to the instructor. the course was well structured with relevant examples and practice sessions.
I am not from a Public Health background. I started this course to learn and explore public health practice as well as epidemiology. I really learned a lot.
By Rahul w•
Oct 16, 2020
It is Just Exceptional Learning Experience. It's make us to learn lot of hand skills to get practice on Data. The slides presentation make me more comfortable to understand what the author has say. Thank you For these Course #Keri Althof# Public Health# 2020
By Abigail J•
Mar 20, 2018
This course is a must for anyone pursuing public health and epidemiology. I am currently preparing for my PhD in April and this course is an excellent refresher going from my masters to this new program in global health.
By Ana B•
May 28, 2020
This course is excellent! It provides diverse material to understand the basic concepts of epidemiology and its use in public health I look forward to continue to put these concepts into practice and expand my skillset.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 15, 2021
There is a lot of relatively new information here even for an intermediate-level public health worker, and I would recommend this course for those interested to get into graduate-level programs in public health.
By Marina B M•
Feb 27, 2019
Me encantó, es un buen curso introductorio a la salud pública. Te permite comprender los conceptos básicos con excelentes ejemplos. Es muy rápido pero te brinda material por si quieres profundizar.
By Jared C•
Nov 6, 2020
Very informative and simple. A good refresher course for medical students who want to get into public health. The instructor is very clear and concise, making the whole thing easily digestible.