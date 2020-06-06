MR
Feb 22, 2021
This course is well structured with relevant examples and educative practice sessions. I've got what I seek for.\n\nMy gratitude to the instructor.
FS
May 10, 2020
The course was very insightful and helped to solidify and peak my interest for gaining more knowledge of surveillance techniques.
By Victor R D V G•
Jun 6, 2020
A clear and thorough discussion by Dr. Baral! Another great topic!
By Rupok C•
Jun 19, 2020
The lecture was quite fast. But, the informations that Mr. Stefan provided in quick succession was worthy as a beginner in public health practices.
By Max A•
May 3, 2020
I did this course as part of the "Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization". This course gave me a little bit of extra information, but I didn't lear many new things. Additionally, it seems outdated in some of its content.
By RAJ S•
Jun 19, 2020
HIGHLY DEPRESSIVE COURSE INSTRUCTOR
By Philemon N•
Dec 22, 2020
J'apprecie avec mention satisfaction des differentes presentations sur surveillance systems qui contribuent mieux au renforcements de nos capacit', surtout nous acteurs terrain pendant cette periode de la pandemie de la COVID 19.Nous avons acquis un bagage qui nous permettra de faire face aux defis rencontrés sur terrain dans notre domaine' de santé et epidemiologie
By Abigail C•
Nov 14, 2020
I can truly say that this course has taught me so many new things like the type of analysis that can be conducted when using surveillance data, assessing trends when using geographic and personal level data. Thank you all so much and I can assure you that this information is well received and will be used in my daily activities. Thanks again
By Joanna L H R M•
Oct 6, 2020
With each new class, I have found excellence in the information I have been provided. I have found a special interest in this subject, especially taking the COVID situation into account. There is a lot of information provided and I can only hope I will retain at least half of it, I thought the class amazing.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 15, 2021
This is a great follow-up to the preceding course (Surveillance Systems: The Building Blocks) in the Coursera Specialization series where it belongs. I recommend this course for those who are thinking of entering a graduate-level program in public health and/or working in epidemiology bureaus or units.
By Amina K E•
Apr 21, 2020
Thank you so much for this informative course. I learned about a lot of new approaches here. it's just that we don't apply most of them in my country here. But still, It was very beneficial and it's going to help me in my future career. Thanks again :).
By Diana C•
May 24, 2020
I think it was a great course, to learn about the different surveillance systems that exist, and that one can use to make informed decisions or even plan to implement one of the various surveillance systems in one´s country.
By Charles W•
May 7, 2020
Very well organized slides - thank you!
I think there was one question on a quick about outbreaks that wasn't covered in the lectures, but this may be OK given that you can re-take the quiz without penalty.
By Felipe T•
Oct 1, 2020
Together with Emily Gurley's course on Surveillance Systems, I have learned a lot about facing different threats and how it should be expected for epidemiologic departments to respond to these situations.
By Josue G G T•
Jun 25, 2020
Buen Curso, te abre las puertas a la epidemiologia en estados unidos y a nivel global, y te da una introducción a los sistemas de vigilancia en epidemias
By Marco A G•
Sep 12, 2021
Course within the Epidemiology in Public Health Specialized Program absolutely necessary and fundamental for comprehensive 360-degree understanding.
By MD Z R•
Feb 23, 2021
This course is well structured with relevant examples and educative practice sessions. I've got what I seek for.
My gratitude to the instructor.
By Deleted A•
Apr 9, 2020
Great course! I've enjoyed it and learned a lot. I'll apply this knowledge on my data science projects. Many thanks to the course team!
By Frank S•
May 11, 2020
The course was very insightful and helped to solidify and peak my interest for gaining more knowledge of surveillance techniques.
By FRANCO S N•
Nov 15, 2020
Good course, with a good teacher, really helps the examples and the way the instructor explains all of the surveillance systems.
By Ricardo V F•
Aug 22, 2020
Excellent course, lots of practical information useful for many situations in my experience. Thank you for this opportunity.
By A A U•
May 24, 2021
Concise Lecture, with relevant information. Special thanks to the Course Instructor, JHSPH, and, Coursera.
By Mike M•
Apr 21, 2020
It's a wonderful course for anyone with interest in gaining additional knowledge in Public Health.
By Jennifer O•
Mar 21, 2020
Great course! There were excellent cases of using different types of surveillance systems.
By Jyoti J•
Jun 15, 2021
awesome lecture ,its really helpful specially medical field students.
By temesgen j•
Feb 28, 2021
I have seen how to improve my professional and career in my future
By Ozzie E P•
Dec 29, 2020
Excellent presentation and full coverage of the topic.