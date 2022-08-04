Profile

Heather M. Saunders MPH, RN, CIC

Research Nurse Program Manager

    Bio

    Heather Saunders is an experienced and motivated registered nurse with a master’s degree in public health and a certification in infection control. Striving for excellence in the prevention and control of infectious disease, Heather believes in using innovative and strategic leadership methods to achieve program goals. Heather first discovered her love for population health and infection control during a short-term assignment in Nairobi, Kenya where she worked to improve maternal and child health and the prevention of infectious diseases. After spending the first 6 years of her nursing career in busy emergency departments, Heather transitioned away from the bedside to join the work at the Johns Hopkins Hospital as an Infection Control Epidemiologist. Following the completion of her master's degree in public health, Heather became the infection prevention and control nurse consultant for the State of Maryland, assisting healthcare facilities in their response to the COVID pandemic. Heather returned to Johns Hopkins in the division of Infectious Diseases as the Research Nurse Program Manager, continuing her efforts to improve population health and infection control.. She is also the owner and primary consultant for Broad Street Prevention, providing infection prevention and control consultative services for businesses and healthcare settings.

    Courses

    Investigating Epidemics like COVID-19: An Analyst's Guide

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder