Heather Saunders is an experienced and motivated registered nurse with a master’s degree in public health and a certification in infection control. Striving for excellence in the prevention and control of infectious disease, Heather believes in using innovative and strategic leadership methods to achieve program goals. Heather first discovered her love for population health and infection control during a short-term assignment in Nairobi, Kenya where she worked to improve maternal and child health and the prevention of infectious diseases. After spending the first 6 years of her nursing career in busy emergency departments, Heather transitioned away from the bedside to join the work at the Johns Hopkins Hospital as an Infection Control Epidemiologist. Following the completion of her master's degree in public health, Heather became the infection prevention and control nurse consultant for the State of Maryland, assisting healthcare facilities in their response to the COVID pandemic. Heather returned to Johns Hopkins in the division of Infectious Diseases as the Research Nurse Program Manager, continuing her efforts to improve population health and infection control.. She is also the owner and primary consultant for Broad Street Prevention, providing infection prevention and control consultative services for businesses and healthcare settings.