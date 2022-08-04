Dr. Melissa A. Marx is an EIS-trained epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who evaluates global maternal, child health and infectious disease programs around the world. From her academic, CDC and health department positions, she has also led preparedness, response and research programs for HIV, Ebola, H1N1 influenza, SARS, zoonotic diseases, food-borne illness, typhoid, Hepatitis B and C, STIs, and drug resistant organisms including MRSA, among others. Her training programs have increased capacity to analyze and use routine data for program improvement, leading to better programs and better health.