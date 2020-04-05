SS
Jun 11, 2020
Its a really interesting course. Explains the very minute details regarding the outbreak and epidemics. It has helped me a lot to understand all the key concepts of Epidemics and Outbreak.
NS
Jun 26, 2020
It's really nice and interesting course regarding outbreak and Epidemic that covers most of the minute point in easy way. It's good for everyone irrespective of there Academic background.
By David F•
Apr 5, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and I learned a lot from it. I´m a Ph.D. epidemiologist and this course helped me to organize my ideas regarding outbreaks, and I learned new concepts that I didn´t cover during my studies. The explanations of Professor Lessler are clear and straight to the point. I recommend this course to everyone who wants to expand their knowledge about outbreaks and epidemics, which is very relevant given the Coronavirus epidemic that we are experiencing nowadays.
By Leah C•
Apr 3, 2020
I would've appreciated some context on the exercises in each section; we were asked to calculate risks in a variety of ways but I have no idea if I accurately learned the concept because there wasn't a chance to see them applied correctly and explained in detail.
By Joel A C•
Feb 21, 2020
An enjoyable, and really great review! I learned so much, and refreshed so much I had forgotten I knew! Everyone should take this.
By CHARLES, V O M•
Apr 5, 2020
Awesome!!! Simplified a lot of concepts. I'm grateful.
By Owen C L•
Jun 6, 2020
The ability to practice, learn, and be engaged on this level in a self-paced online course amazed me. As someone with a graduate degree from a highly ranked brick and mortar school, I was not sure what to expect from this specialization, and find myself excited to take more courses from Couresa and Johns Hopkins University. While a few technical difficulties were present in course question content, and one exercise was unavailable, I learned a significant amount that I am now applying professionally.
By Desiree D D•
Jul 7, 2020
The whole learning experience was great having learned comprehensively topics from basics of outbreaks and investigation, to use of statistics and other measures of association to better comprehend the outbreak process, dynamics and to actual samples. Teaching methodology helped a lot for it was clear, simple and comprehensive even if topics are somewhat complex. Thank you for this opportunity to learn.
By Bhaswan I J•
Jul 10, 2020
The course was very interesting and interactive. It was more easy to understand due to the citation of examples of the epidemic and outbreak cases which have been reported across the world. Also the art of presentation by the faculty is worth admiring which made things easier to understand.
By Lesaffre A•
Sep 5, 2021
Great course, the cases are very intresting and show how the case definiation and the hypthesis are associated. The lecturer explains very clearely the diffrent type of cases for outbreaks. In few words a great course to understand the current pandemics and to put in practice.
By Michael S M M•
Dec 20, 2020
It is all right, so accurate content, but I would like certain parts like exercise were mandatory in order to put in practice all things learned during the course, with this change each student will be forced to put all attention in each lesson.
By MD Z R•
Feb 23, 2021
This course is well structured, with relevant case studies and exercise sessions. I am not a public health practitioner, yet I had no difficulty learning from this course. and I think it was worth my time.
My gratitude to the instructor.
By Jeremiah Z•
Nov 2, 2020
This is the most reliable and dependable lecture on outbreaks and epidemics that I have had the opportunity to hear. I commend Coursera and the John Hopkins for this remarkable and profound lessons. thanks you
By Shreya S•
Jun 12, 2020
Its a really interesting course. Explains the very minute details regarding the outbreak and epidemics. It has helped me a lot to understand all the key concepts of Epidemics and Outbreak.
By NEERAJ K S•
Jun 27, 2020
It's really nice and interesting course regarding outbreak and Epidemic that covers most of the minute point in easy way. It's good for everyone irrespective of there Academic background.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 15, 2021
This is a very relevant course (especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic) and neatly illustrates the conceptual components of an outbreak investigation and an epidemic study.
By Rupok C•
Jun 22, 2020
Great content with applied epidemic studies in Epidemiology. Learnt the ins and outs of crucial reproductive numbers (Ro) on this COVID-19 pandemic and how Ebola spread in West Africa.
By Olusegun I•
May 2, 2020
I had great experience with my learning at John Hopkins university with the privilege from soursera. I appreciate every bit of the training in Outbreak and Epidemics. Best Regards
By RAHUL A S•
Jul 4, 2020
The design of the course was simple and easy to understand. It was interesting topic to learn the patter of infection, tracking etc. Really enjoyed the course
By AYOOLA K A•
May 28, 2020
The course is very enlightened and I would love it the more if answers to the exercises were provided. I would definitely recommend this course. Thank you
By Marco A G•
Sep 12, 2021
Course within the Epidemiology in Public Health Specialized Program absolutely necessary and fundamental for comprehensive 360-degree understanding.
By Ibrahim F•
Jun 14, 2020
Very informative course that gives strong foundation on Outbreaks and Epidemics for Public Health Professionals.Thank you so much JHU and Dr.Justin!
By Melanie S•
Apr 26, 2020
This course was very informative, and presented in an easy to follow format for someone with limited prior knowledge of the subject matter.
By Nshimiyimana p•
Nov 16, 2020
This course is very interesting for public health practitioners. Thanks JOHNS HOPKINS University and Coursera for this helpful initiative
By Charles W•
May 8, 2020
A very interesting and useful course!
I wish that there were "official" answers to the exercises, but I thought everything else was great!
By Tabitha K•
May 13, 2020
This course enhanced my knowledge on public health and diseases. I am able to apply what I have learned and apply it to my current role.
By Jennifer O•
Mar 22, 2020
Great course covering some excellent cases. In particular, it introduced a number of calculations to understand and predict outbreaks.