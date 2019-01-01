Professor Guan is Director of the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on the ecology, evolution and pathogenesis of influenza and other emerging respiratory viruses. Over the past decade, his research team has made distinguished contributions to research in virology and to the control of emerging infectious diseases in China and the world. His work on SARS led to the successful identification of the SARS-Coronavirus, its infectious source from live animal markets, and helped the Chinese Government successfully avert the second SARS outbreak in early 2004.