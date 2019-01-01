Thomas Abraham is Director of the Master of Journalism programme at the Journalism and Media Studies Centre at HKU, and an Associate Professor of Practice. He teaches courses in Health and Science journalism and his research work focuses on risk communication during infectious disease epidemics, the role of the media in communicating risk and global health security. He is a consultant for the World Health Organization on risk communication, and worked at WHO headquarters in Geneva during the influenza pandemic. Thomas Abraham has been a journalist for 25 years and is a former Editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.