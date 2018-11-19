Chevron Left
Back to Epidemics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Epidemics by The University of Hong Kong

4.9
stars
197 ratings
40 reviews

About the Course

“If history is our guide, we can assume that the battle between the intellect and will of the human species and the extraordinary adaptability of microbes will be never-ending.” (1) Despite all the remarkable technological breakthroughs that we have made over the past few decades, the threat from infectious diseases has significantly accelerated. In this course, we will learn why this is the case by looking at the fundamental scientific principles underlying epidemics and the public health actions behind their prevention and control in the 21st century. This course covers the following four topics: 1. Origins of novel pathogens; 2. Analysis of the spread of infectious diseases; 3. Medical and public health countermeasures to prevent and control epidemics; 4. Panel discussions involving leading public health experts with deep frontline experiences to share their views on risk communication, crisis management, ethics and public trust in the context of infectious disease control. In addition to the original introductory sessions on epidemics, we revamped the course by adding: - new panel discussions with world-leading experts; and - supplementary modules on next generation informatics for combating epidemics. -------------------------------------------------------- (1) Fauci AS, Touchette NA, Folkers GK. Emerging Infectious Diseases: a 10-Year Perspective from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Emerg Infect Dis 2005 Apr; 11(4):519-25. What you'll learn - Demonstrate knowledge of the origins, spread and control of infectious disease epidemics - Demonstrate understanding of the importance of effective communication about epidemics - Demonstrate understanding of key contemporary issues relating to epidemics from a global perspective...

Top reviews

JP

Apr 12, 2020

A very nice, dynamic approach to the topic with communications of experts on the field. A good, stimulating coverage of the themes without dispersal.

DC

Feb 2, 2021

Possibly the most timely course I've taken with the current state of the Covid-19 epidemic. Very well presented by excellent instructors.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 40 Reviews for Epidemics

By 崔天

Nov 19, 2018

This course is quite helpful for people who want to learn more about Epidemics. The course has a clear arrangement while form is vivid and interesting. Thanks for the teachers.

By YUEN K S

Dec 9, 2017

An excellent online self-learning course. Taught by renowned professors, the course materials are concise yet informative. The design of the workflow allow participates to take part anywhere and at any time to suit their circumstances. It’s especially useful to beginners who are interested in the subject.

By Matthijs H

Apr 12, 2020

Very nice way to learn all there is to learn about epidemics, now that there is a corona-pandemic going on. Classes were very clear and I liked that I could do it in my own pace and finish it in 2 weeks rather than 10. To make that possible, I only watched all lecture videos and made all quizzes, but did not read any backup materials. Overall great learning experience.

By Dr. F X G G

Mar 16, 2020

It was a great course, very good explanations and material. I did learn a lot and did my own research, the tests were some difficult and it is okey because I like challenges, I did participate in the forums and took this course in a serious matter. Very professional teachers and quality materials helped me to understand epidemics. Thank you so much! Francisco Xavier

By Ahmed E A E

Mar 19, 2019

Good course

By Andrea S

May 31, 2020

I can't thank you enough for your effort. Knowledge beats anxiety - so your course helped me a lot during this SARS-Cov-2 time. For me, sometimes it was quite hard to understand the content because that subject area is not familiar to me. A few more exercises with explanations and results to practise may have been helpful.

By Ellery I E A

May 20, 2020

This course breaks down key concepts in Epidemics in four general themes and further makes the week of learning more enjoyable by making those themes break down into smaller understandable chunks of concepts. What a way to learn! Thank you HKU Epidemics Course Team.

By Kristina E

Mar 20, 2020

2020 year the World meet 2019-nCov; Theory and practice are closely connected. This course help me to deeper understand what happens and why some measures are crucial, and other are not such important.

By Arhon D P

Nov 18, 2021

Curso muy interesante e importante para la comprensión precisa de cómo se desarrollarán la mayor parte de los sectores de la sociedad tras una pandemia

By Jorge A R P

Apr 13, 2020

A very nice, dynamic approach to the topic with communications of experts on the field. A good, stimulating coverage of the themes without dispersal.

By Don C

Feb 3, 2021

Possibly the most timely course I've taken with the current state of the Covid-19 epidemic. Very well presented by excellent instructors.

By MARQUEL A

Sep 2, 2020

I loved how informative this class was, very good information. I also like how you do exams after every section, very easy to learn.

By Edima

Apr 13, 2020

A very timely course. Lot of interesting concepts that can be used by governments around the world to tackle epidemics.

By Tagwa s k s

May 3, 2020

this was very excellent and amazing course I really enjoy every part of it.. Big thanks for your GREAT efforts

By Wyndham J

May 27, 2020

Super useful information, easy to follow, excellent panel discussions at the end of each week. Thanks!

By françois L

Jun 21, 2020

Excellent introduction to communicable diseases, clarify a lot of points especially during covid-19

By ibrahim b

Mar 4, 2021

Epidemics-Science Matters was a wonderful course,very informative,interactive and lively.

By Ioannis T

Apr 20, 2020

Great course with a lot of information and lectures targeted exactly to the point !

By morgan w

Aug 19, 2020

Very good overview of this topic with excellent reading lists and good lectures.

By Berea R A

Dec 17, 2020

Complete course, easy to follow but with a lot of information and new ideas.

By Patricia M B

Oct 7, 2020

Love the material and was very impressed by the expertise of the professors.

By KIT L

Apr 26, 2020

Very well structured and comprehensive course for beginners.

By Dr. S M

Mar 21, 2020

Excellent course that is taught by exceptional professors!

By 邓文峰

Feb 22, 2020

Professors are knowledgeable and broaden their horizons

By Shumya A

Oct 21, 2020

Thanks a lot for such a nice programme

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder