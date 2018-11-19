JP
Apr 12, 2020
A very nice, dynamic approach to the topic with communications of experts on the field. A good, stimulating coverage of the themes without dispersal.
DC
Feb 2, 2021
Possibly the most timely course I've taken with the current state of the Covid-19 epidemic. Very well presented by excellent instructors.
By 崔天•
Nov 19, 2018
This course is quite helpful for people who want to learn more about Epidemics. The course has a clear arrangement while form is vivid and interesting. Thanks for the teachers.
By YUEN K S•
Dec 9, 2017
An excellent online self-learning course. Taught by renowned professors, the course materials are concise yet informative. The design of the workflow allow participates to take part anywhere and at any time to suit their circumstances. It’s especially useful to beginners who are interested in the subject.
By Matthijs H•
Apr 12, 2020
Very nice way to learn all there is to learn about epidemics, now that there is a corona-pandemic going on. Classes were very clear and I liked that I could do it in my own pace and finish it in 2 weeks rather than 10. To make that possible, I only watched all lecture videos and made all quizzes, but did not read any backup materials. Overall great learning experience.
By Dr. F X G G•
Mar 16, 2020
It was a great course, very good explanations and material. I did learn a lot and did my own research, the tests were some difficult and it is okey because I like challenges, I did participate in the forums and took this course in a serious matter. Very professional teachers and quality materials helped me to understand epidemics. Thank you so much! Francisco Xavier
By Ahmed E A E•
Mar 19, 2019
Good course
By Andrea S•
May 31, 2020
I can't thank you enough for your effort. Knowledge beats anxiety - so your course helped me a lot during this SARS-Cov-2 time. For me, sometimes it was quite hard to understand the content because that subject area is not familiar to me. A few more exercises with explanations and results to practise may have been helpful.
By Ellery I E A•
May 20, 2020
This course breaks down key concepts in Epidemics in four general themes and further makes the week of learning more enjoyable by making those themes break down into smaller understandable chunks of concepts. What a way to learn! Thank you HKU Epidemics Course Team.
By Kristina E•
Mar 20, 2020
2020 year the World meet 2019-nCov; Theory and practice are closely connected. This course help me to deeper understand what happens and why some measures are crucial, and other are not such important.
By Arhon D P•
Nov 18, 2021
Curso muy interesante e importante para la comprensión precisa de cómo se desarrollarán la mayor parte de los sectores de la sociedad tras una pandemia
By Jorge A R P•
Apr 13, 2020
By Don C•
Feb 3, 2021
By MARQUEL A•
Sep 2, 2020
I loved how informative this class was, very good information. I also like how you do exams after every section, very easy to learn.
By Edima•
Apr 13, 2020
A very timely course. Lot of interesting concepts that can be used by governments around the world to tackle epidemics.
By Tagwa s k s•
May 3, 2020
this was very excellent and amazing course I really enjoy every part of it.. Big thanks for your GREAT efforts
By Wyndham J•
May 27, 2020
Super useful information, easy to follow, excellent panel discussions at the end of each week. Thanks!
By françois L•
Jun 21, 2020
Excellent introduction to communicable diseases, clarify a lot of points especially during covid-19
By ibrahim b•
Mar 4, 2021
Epidemics-Science Matters was a wonderful course,very informative,interactive and lively.
By Ioannis T•
Apr 20, 2020
Great course with a lot of information and lectures targeted exactly to the point !
By morgan w•
Aug 19, 2020
Very good overview of this topic with excellent reading lists and good lectures.
By Berea R A•
Dec 17, 2020
Complete course, easy to follow but with a lot of information and new ideas.
By Patricia M B•
Oct 7, 2020
Love the material and was very impressed by the expertise of the professors.
By KIT L•
Apr 26, 2020
Very well structured and comprehensive course for beginners.
By Dr. S M•
Mar 21, 2020
Excellent course that is taught by exceptional professors!
By 邓文峰•
Feb 22, 2020
Professors are knowledgeable and broaden their horizons
By Shumya A•
Oct 21, 2020
Thanks a lot for such a nice programme