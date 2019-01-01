Marc Lipsitch is Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health and Director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, a center of excellence funded by the MIDAS program of NIH/NIGMS. He is also the Associate Director of the Interdisciplinary Concentration in Infectious Disease Epidemiology. His laboratory work occurs in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. His research concerns the effect of naturally acquired host immunity, vaccine-induced immunity and other public health interventions (e.g. antimicrobial use) on the population biology of pathogens and the consequences of changing pathogen populations for human health.