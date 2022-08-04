Learner Reviews & Feedback for One Health: Pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response by Politecnico di Milano
About the Course
This course was developed by the Karolinska Institutet (KI) and the Federation of the European Academies of Medicine (FEAM) as part of the research project 'Pan-European Response to the Impacts of the COVID-19 and future Pandemics and Epidemics' (PERISCOPE). Funded by the European Commission Research Funding programme Horizon 2020 under the Grant Agreement number 101016233, PERISCOPE investigates the broad socio-economic and behavioural impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to make Europe more resilient and prepared for future large-scale risks.
This course is primarily aimed at highly specialised technical professional groups (healthcare authorities, policymakers, researchers and other academics) interested in learning more about the One Health approach. The modules are for participants who are likely to have previous knowledge about the concept in one specific area or pillar but not necessarily in all of them.
The course will provide basic knowledge and contextualisation of One Health in creeping crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Attending the course, participants will identify enablers, limitations, barriers, and next steps in and to the One Health concept and operationalisation.
