Àngela Janer is a pedagogue with an MA in Educational research and a PhD in Education from UAB. Having specialized in Social Pedagogy from an international comparative perspective, she is a Professional Counsellor in the Universitat de les Illes Baleras (UIB) and an Associate Professor in the Universidad Internacional de la Rioja (UNIR). Àngela is a member of the research group GIPE on Educational Policy and the Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (SIPS). She is also the co-ordinator of the JIPS group (Young Researchers of Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy). https://fueib.org/doip https://www.unir.net/ https://uib-es.academia.edu/%C3%80ngelaJaner