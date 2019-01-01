Profile

Àngela Janer

Professional Counsellor and Associate Professor

Bio

Àngela Janer is a pedagogue with an MA in Educational research and a PhD in Education from UAB. Having specialized in Social Pedagogy from an international comparative perspective, she is a Professional Counsellor in the Universitat de les Illes Baleras (UIB) and an Associate Professor in the Universidad Internacional de la Rioja (UNIR). Àngela is a member of the research group GIPE on Educational Policy and the Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (SIPS). She is also the co-ordinator of the JIPS group (Young Researchers of Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy). https://fueib.org/doip https://www.unir.net/ https://uib-es.academia.edu/%C3%80ngelaJaner

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Educación Social: Ámbitos de acción y reflexión

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder