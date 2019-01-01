Profile

Laura Corbella

Predoctoral researcher and course instructor

Bio

Laura Corbella is a social educator with a Masters in Educational Research. She is currently a predoctoral researcher at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and a course instructor with the Open University of Catalonia [Universitat Oberta de Catalunya] (UOC). Laura’s research is focused on the field of applied ethics in social pedagogy and social education. She is a member of the Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (SIPS) and a member of the group Young Researchers of Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (JIPS).

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Educación Social: Ámbitos de acción y reflexión

