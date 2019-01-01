Profile

Sylvia Holthoff

Director

Bio

Sylvia Holthoff is a German pedagogue and qualified nearly twenty years ago, with the main focus on working with people with learning disabilities and special needs. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to gain experience in different work settings and roles. This includes working with young people in outdoor experiential learning settings, leading on a residential care pilot programme for young people, and developing a cross-border Polish-German concept for environmental education for people with learning disabilities. Sylvia is also a qualified outdoor & experiential learning facilitator and a systemic counsellor. Together with Gabriel, she developed and facilitated the first UK social pedagogy course as part of the National Center for Excellence in Residential Child Care pilot project, which was the starting point to them setting up ThemPra together in 2008.

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder