Sylvia Holthoff is a German pedagogue and qualified nearly twenty years ago, with the main focus on working with people with learning disabilities and special needs. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to gain experience in different work settings and roles. This includes working with young people in outdoor experiential learning settings, leading on a residential care pilot programme for young people, and developing a cross-border Polish-German concept for environmental education for people with learning disabilities. Sylvia is also a qualified outdoor & experiential learning facilitator and a systemic counsellor. Together with Gabriel, she developed and facilitated the first UK social pedagogy course as part of the National Center for Excellence in Residential Child Care pilot project, which was the starting point to them setting up ThemPra together in 2008.