Ali Gardner is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), where she teaches on a number of programmes including social work and social pedagogy. Ali qualified as a social worker in 1993 and has worked predominantly with adults with a learning disability. Over this time she has developed educational resources and published books relating to personalisation, choice and control. Ali has been a Director of an Advocacy Project working with children and adults for over 10 years. Ali first became interested in Social Pedagogy when she joined UCLan in 2014 seeing many of concepts applicable within her own work and value base. Ali is currently working closely with a number of local authorities and adult social care providers to develop the understanding and application of Social Pedagogy in working alongside adults.