Profile

Dana Knotová

Professor

Bio

Dana Knotová has been involved in the social pedagogy discourse over a long period of time, particularly around foster care and free time education. She is a professor at the Department of Educational Sciences, Faculty of Arts at Masaryk University in Brno. Over the last 5 years she has been involved in research on themes such as Small Schools with Composite Classes, Everyday Life of Basic Schools in the Normalization Period as Seen by Teachers (Applying Oral History to Research in History of Contemporary Education), and Mapping the Situation of Children from Culturally Diverse and Socially Disadvantaged Families with Respect to Risk Behaviour. Apart from her work in the academic field, Dana also works as a trainer and lecturer of social workers and teachers.

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder