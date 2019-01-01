Dana Knotová has been involved in the social pedagogy discourse over a long period of time, particularly around foster care and free time education. She is a professor at the Department of Educational Sciences, Faculty of Arts at Masaryk University in Brno. Over the last 5 years she has been involved in research on themes such as Small Schools with Composite Classes, Everyday Life of Basic Schools in the Normalization Period as Seen by Teachers (Applying Oral History to Research in History of Contemporary Education), and Mapping the Situation of Children from Culturally Diverse and Socially Disadvantaged Families with Respect to Risk Behaviour. Apart from her work in the academic field, Dana also works as a trainer and lecturer of social workers and teachers.